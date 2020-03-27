Left Menu
Development News Edition

World Bank allocates $379m to strengthen statistical systems in West Africa

Good data are essential to address the socio-economic development challenges facing the West Africa region in general, and the seven beneficiary countries in particular.

  • World Bank
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 08:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 08:24 IST
World Bank allocates $379m to strengthen statistical systems in West Africa
HISWA is a regional project that will stimulate demand for data and increase the capacity of the National Statistics Offices in the beneficiary countries. Image Credit: Flickr

The Board of the World Bank Group has allocated today a total of $379 million in International Development Association (IDA)* credits and grants to help harmonize and strengthen statistical systems in seven West African countries, namely Burkina Faso, Cabo Verde, Cote d'Ivoire, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone and Togo, and to support the African Union (AU) and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in their efforts to deepen regional integration in Africa.

The new project, Harmonizing and Improving Statistics in West Africa (HISWA), aims to strengthen the statistical systems of participating countries and regional and sub-regional bodies, in order to help them harmonize, produce, disseminate and enhance the use of core economic and social statistics.

Good data are essential to address the socio-economic development challenges facing the West Africa region in general, and the seven beneficiary countries in particular. Regular population censuses, household surveys, data of critical social concerns and key economic statistics such as agricultural and enterprise censuses and surveys are key to inform the decision-making process, enable efficient allocation of resources, and assess the effects of development policies and interventions. Despite progress over the past 20 years, institutional weaknesses and inconsistent financing limit the quality of statistics in West Africa, leading to poor knowledge management and difficulties in addressing emerging challenges in various development sectors.

HISWA is a regional project that will stimulate demand for data and increase the capacity of the National Statistics Offices in the beneficiary countries. Key activities include, inter alia: the harmonization of methodologies by the ECOWAS Commission; strengthened production of core economic and social statistics, including demographic and poverty statistics, national accounts and price statistics; the improvement of targeted administrative statistics; capacity-building, data dissemination; and institutional reforms. The project will also help to improve and modernize physical and statistical infrastructure to help achieve its stated objectives.

"High-quality and harmonized statistics are essential to support economic activity and regional integration as a way to address some of the key challenges facing countries in West Africa", says Ms. Deborah Wetzel, World Bank Director of Regional Integration for Africa. "Through its regional approach, the HISWA will allow for more cost-effective data and harmonization of data across countries, which is instrumental in key areas such as the promotion of free trade, the convergence of economic policies, and many others", she added.

Beyond the National Statistics Offices and the regional bodies, HISWA will provide reliable microdata, data platforms and statistics bulletins to a larger audience, including universities, researchers, students, and the general public.

The project is also relevant to the Strategy for Harmonization of Statistics in Africa (SHaSA2), the continent-wide initiative aimed at addressing the constraints facing African statistical systems and promoting its regional integration agenda. It also supports the implementation of ECOWAS's regional strategy 2019-2023 that aims to raise the living standards of its member country populations. By generating data critical to national and regional planning and monitoring, the project remains well aligned with the World Bank Group's Regional Integration and Cooperation Assistance Strategy for Sub-Saharan Africa and will help strengthen the connection between regional policy commitments and national planning.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Did Geopolitics prevail over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Selena Gomez donates proceeds from 'Dance Again' merch to COVID relief fund

To support the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, singer Selena Gomez will donate part of the proceeds from her tour merchandise sales. For every purchase of the new Dance Again merch in my store, a portion of proceeds will benefit the...

Jurgen Klopp thanks 'incredible' health workers

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has thanked all the incredible health workers for their efforts in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Myself, the staff and all the players of LFC would like to take this opportunity to deliver a mess...

David Beckham thanks 'brave' healthcare workers amid coronavirus pandemic

Former football star David Beckham thanked the brave healthcare workers for working tirelessly against the coronavirus pandemic. Beckham took to Instagram and posted a video where he can be seen clapping for the health workers along with hi...

Bajaj Group commits Rs 100 crore for the fight against COVID-19

Pune Maharashtra India March 27 ANIBusinessWire India Through the last 130 years, Bajaj Group has stood strong with communities, government and local authorities to make a positive difference to society. In the ongoing fight against Covid-1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020