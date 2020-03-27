Left Menu
Bajaj Group commits Rs 100 crore for the fight against COVID-19

Through the last 130 years, Bajaj Group has stood strong with communities, government and local authorities to make a positive difference to society.

  • Pune (Maharashtra)
  Updated: 27-03-2020 09:00 IST
Bajaj Group commits Rs 100 crore for the fight against COVID-19
Bajaj. Image Credit: ANI

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] March 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Through the last 130 years, Bajaj Group has stood strong with communities, government and local authorities to make a positive difference to society. In the ongoing fight against Covid-19, we all need to come forward in ways more than ever before, to ensure that all citizens of our country have access to healthcare and other necessities of life.

Bajaj Group pledged Rs 100 crore to the fight against Covid-19. Working with the Government and Bajaj network of over 200 plus NGO partners, Bajaj ensured these resources reach those who need it the most. In Pune, Bajaj Group will support upgradation of key healthcare infrastructure required to tackle Covid-19. The aid will support the Government and identified private sector hospitals to upgrade ICUs, procure additional equipment and consumables including ventilators and personal protection equipment, enhance testing, and set up isolation units.

These interventions will support communities in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and rural areas of Pune. Food and Shelter - Bajaj Group are also working with organisations in multiple geographies to extend immediate support to the most affected - daily wage workers, the homeless and street children. Bajaj will support initiatives on food supply, shelter and access to sanitation and healthcare.

Rural care and livelihood aid - In the last few weeks, there has been a reverse migration to the villages. Bajaj Group are thus committing a significant portion of our support towards an economic aid programme in rural areas which includes a direct survival grant, followed by a livelihood intervention using a revolving fund model. The family pays back the loan from the earnings of the livelihood intervention - leading to 80 per cent of funds provided to family being returned to a community fund for further deployment to others in need within the community. Bajaj Group will also work with authorities and partners towards creating awareness on Covid-19 and strengthening health infrastructure in the rural areas, including supporting and strengthening diagnostic centres and isolation facilities.

Once again, Bajaj Group salutes all the health care, sanitation and emergency support workers and local police who are working tirelessly to contain the situation. Bajaj continue to be committed towards helping them in every possible manner to fight this pandemic. Together, we will ensure that our communities remain healthy and have all the support to tide through these unprecedented times.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

