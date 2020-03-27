Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown: DoT asks telcos to approach wireless wing for additional spectrum to meet data demand

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 13:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 13:13 IST
Lockdown: DoT asks telcos to approach wireless wing for additional spectrum to meet data demand

The DoT has asked telecom operators to submit their requirement for additional spectrum -- necessitated due to the upsurge in data consumption because of the lockdowm -- to the Wireless Planning Commission, according to industry sources. Telecom operators have requested the Department of Telecom(DoT) for additional spectrum allocation to meet the rising load on networks due to the ongoing lockdown mandating people to stay at home. "The DoT has asked all telecom operators to submit their requirement of spectrum circle wise for both access and backhaul spectrum to the Wireless Planning Commission. The department will take call on spectrum allocation thereafter," an industry source, who did not wish to be named, told PTI. Vodafone Idea on Thursday said it is monitoring traffic pattern and remains confident of handling surge in voice and data services demand amid country-wide lockdown to tackle the spread of coronavirus, as the company made an appeal to the telecom department to clear pending applications for spectrum allocation.

Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) Director General Rajan S Mathews said the industry has requested local authorities across various states to allow use of sealed mobile towers so that network load can be handled to support work from home during the lockdown period. Telecom operators have seen up to 100 per cent hike in data demand in some of the circles after the lockdown. "Covid-19 outbreak has resulted in a significant upsurge in data consumption across the world. In India, a high workforce remotely working and using video collaboration tools, is stressing the current network bandwidth. Indian telcos are experiencing anywhere between 30-100 per cent increase in traffic for different circles," Sterlite Technologies Group CEO Anand Agarwal said.

COAI has urged mobile consumers to use data networks responsibly, so that critical services can run smoothly on communications infrastructure. Agarwal said there is a network shift from enterprise location to home location and telcos are working around innovative solutions like virtual radio access network to ease network congestion caused due to this shift..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

More layoffs for Australian sport amid coronavirus shutdown

Australias soccer federation laid off most of its staff on Friday as domestic sports battled to stay afloat during the national lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus.A round of layoffs also hit domestic cricket while the Nationa...

FOREX-Dollar pulls back as risks ebb, set for biggest loss in decade

The dollar was on track for its biggest weekly fall in more than a decade on Friday as a series of stimulus measures around the world, including a 2.2 trillion U.S. package, helped temper a rout in global markets triggered by the coronaviru...

Uzbekistan reports first coronavirus death as it widens lockdowns

Uzbekistan reported its first coronavirus death on Friday, as it locked down all of its provinces, having declared large bonuses for medical workers in the battle against infections, which climbed to 83.A 72-year-old woman in the city of Na...

RBI announcements to safeguard economy from impact of coronavirus: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the Reserve Bank of India RBI had taken giant steps to safeguard the economy from the impact of the coronavirusThe RBI cut the benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points to 4.4 percent on Friday t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020