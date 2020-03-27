StayHomeStaySafe and Celebrate Earth Hour 2020 Digitally

New Delhi [India], Mar 27 (ANI/ PRNewswire): For over a decade, monuments, historical buildings and landmarks across the country have celebrated Earth Hour by switching off non-essential lights for an hour on the last Saturday of March. Earth Hour and Lights Out became the global symbol of a binding resolve to protect and conserve the planet. From social media challenges to adding Voice for the Planet, this Earth Hour, WWF India urges people to come together to pledge to protect the planet and it's amazing and varied biodiversity. As the world grapples with Covid-19 pandemic, forcing nationwide lockdowns across the globe, Earth Hour 2020 is set to be celebrated digitally. In a connected world, social distancing is not social isolation. Even in this time of social distancing, join millions of fellow citizens, celebrities and icons to celebrate Earth Hour and take a pledge to save the planet.

From the confines of home, participate in the interesting melange of activities that WWF India has put together. From being Voice for the Planet to switching off non-essential lights, the Earth Hour Kit at www.earthhour.in provide with many options of what can be done this Earth Hour while being at home. Be the Voice for the Planet: Inspired individuals can take their GIVEUP pledge and lend their voice for the planet by recording and sharing their video message. Tell the world what one can GIVEUP to GIVE BACK to nature and people this Earth Hour; Earth Hour Quiz: Take the Earth Hour Quiz and brag about the score on social media. At the end of it, if one didn't already know them all, one'll learn a little more about the planet and share the knowledge with others.

Take the Step Up for the Planet Challenge: Grammy award composer, Ricky Kej has specially created a music score for this Earth Hour. Use the score to do innovative dance moves for the planet. At the time of lockdown, this will not only provide a window for physical exercise but will also bring out creative juice. Click here to see how to participate in the StepUpForThePlanet Challenge https://earthhour.wwfindia.org/step-up-for-the-planet.php. Discover the GIVEUP Warrior: Everyone can do simple things in daily lives to be GIVEUP Warriors and WWF has created special GIVEUP characters for Earth Hour 2020, who have taken it upon themselves to inspire a better planet. Check them out and discover the planet superhero one can be; Switch Off: People can switch off non-essential lights on March 28 between 8:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. and share with WWF India. Remember to share the switch off pictures and videos. WWF India shall tell the world how India came together to switch off and switch on for the planet. Share the pictures and videos on social media tagging @wwfindia.

The Earth Hour campaign, the largest grassroot global campaign on conservation by the WWF network, has always endeavoured to bring conservation issues to the forefront by engaging governments, leaders, businesses and civil society. The simple act of switching off lights for an hour has led to bigger changes around policy at a global level. In India, the campaign takes forward the GIVEUP to GIVE BACK initiative through Earth Hour 2020, in an effort to build awareness and engagement around the need to give up excessive consumption and move towards a more sustainable lifestyle for the planet and its people.

"These are challenging times and WWF India stands united with the country and the world in our resolve to fight the spread of the Covid19 virus and protect our planet and people. We believe this is the time when the importance and linkage of Nature and biodiversity to our existence and well-being reaffirms itself. Let us use this time to reflect on how we can GIVEUP wasteful consumption to give back to nature and people. We urge you to observe Earth Hour from the safety of your homes and stay safe," said Ravi Singh, Secretary General and CEO, WWF India on Earth Hour 2020. Going digital with Earth Hour will bring out the creativity in times of a lockdown. WWF India also hope that it will make people think about the future and the choices they will make to preserve the future of the planet for generations to come.

