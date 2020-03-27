Left Menu
Development News Edition

Looser rules on Indonesia timber exports spark fears for forests

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 18:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 18:05 IST
Looser rules on Indonesia timber exports spark fears for forests

By Michael Taylor KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Indonesia is set to weaken rules on timber products it exports, undermining measures adopted by other countries to fight illegal logging and deforestation, green groups said on Friday.

Rule changes signed off last month by Indonesia's trade ministry mean inspections of timber goods for export - to ensure the wood has been obtained legally and is not linked to deforestation - will no longer be a requirement from late May. The move follows years of lobbying by the Southeast Asian nation's furniture and handicrafts industry, which says compliance with current legal checks hikes the cost of doing business.

"This is the worst possible point in time to scrap the system," said Oyvind Eggen, executive director of Rainforest Foundation Norway. "When government capacity to enforce legislation is reduced due to the coronavirus outbreak, it is even more important to ensure legal and deforestation-free value chains," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Home to the world's third-largest tropical forests and a major timber producer, Indonesia has worked hard in recent years to stop illegal logging, protect its forests and meet its pledges to tackle climate change. About a decade ago, Norway signed a $1-billion deal with Indonesia to protect its forests, including the introduction of a moratorium on new forest clearance to slow deforestation.

Indonesia lost 1.6 million-2.8 million hectares of forests annually before 2010, according to its forestry ministry. Last year, Norway made a first payment to Indonesia for cutting carbon emissions after deforestation rates fell.

A Voluntary Partnership Agreement, a legally binding trade agreement signed between Indonesia and the EU six years ago, requires government inspections to ensure all timber originates from areas licensed for logging. And in 2016, Indonesia won international praise after it became the first country to receive a licence from the European Union's Forest Law Enforcement Governance and Trade (FLEGT) framework to reduce illegal logging in supply chains.

But earlier this year, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, a former furniture salesman, called for furniture manufacturers to double export values by 2024 as part of a government push to reduce the current account deficit. Indonesia's trade ministry could not be reached for comment.

The latest rule change is counter-productive at a time when consumers and governments increasingly require evidence of legally sourced raw materials, said forest activists. Removing export restrictions would contravene the timber trade rules agreed with the EU, they added.

International buyers of Indonesian timber products have raised concerns about the regulatory change, while green groups are planning to challenge it. "After years of hard work to gain unparalleled access to EU markets, Indonesia is in danger of making EU imports of its products illegal," said Hannah Mowat, campaigns coordinator at Fern, a Europe-based environmental justice group.

The EU, meanwhile, should "fight attempts to use the coronavirus crisis to weaken environmental and social protections", she added. With the coronavirus outbreak already expected to leave a "devastating" legacy, "let's ensure it doesn't also sound the death knell for Indonesia's remaining forests", Mowat said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Germany plans mass immunity study to track virus

German researchers plan to regularly test over 100,000 people to see if they have overcome infection with COVID-19 to track its spread, an institute behind the plan confirmed Friday. A spokeswoman for Brunswicks Helmholtz Institute for Infe...

SC allows sale of BS IV vehicles except for Delhi-NCR for 10 days after lockdown

In a relief to automobile dealers, the Supreme Court on Friday allowed the sale of BS IV compliant vehicles for 10 days, except in Delhi-NCR, after the ongoing countrywide lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic is lifted. The apex court, wh...

Ensuring power supply, identifying beds in hospitals among steps being taken by cantts: Defence Min

Amid lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19, cantonment boards in the country have taken various measures like identifying beds in its hospitals for any eventuality, ensuring uninterrupted power supply and setting up task forces to give es...

SBI sees around Rs 60K crore repayment getting deferred: Kumar

State Bank of India, which controls nearly a quarter of the banking system, on Friday said it sees Rs 50,000 to 60,000 crore of its repayment getting deferred following the three-month moratorium on term loans announced by the Reserve Bank ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020