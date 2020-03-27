Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt raises Rs 13,883 cr from strategic sale of THDCIL, NEEPCO, Kamrajar Port

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 18:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 18:16 IST
Govt raises Rs 13,883 cr from strategic sale of THDCIL, NEEPCO, Kamrajar Port

The government has raised Rs 13,883 crore through strategic sale of its stake in two state-owned power companies, THDCIL and NEEPCO, and Kamrajar Port Ltd. The government has sold 74.49 per cent stake in THDC India Ltd (THDCIL) for Rs 7,500 crore and 100 per cent in NEEPCO for Rs 4,000 crore to state-owned power utility NTPC.

It also sold 66.67 per cent in Kamrajar Port Ltd to Chennai Port Trust for Rs 2,383 crore. With these 3 strategic stake sales, the government has netted Rs 13,883 crore to its disinvestment kitty.

The total disinvestment mop-up for the current financial year stands at over Rs 48,883 crore, which is still lower than the Revised Estimates of Rs 65,000 crore. In Budget 2020-21, the government substantially lowered projections of disinvestment receipts for the current financial year ending March 2020 to Rs 65,000 crore, from the Rs 1.05 lakh crore estimated earlier.

"DIPAM completed two more strategic disinvestment transactions. GOI's 74.49 per cent stake in THDC at a consideration of Rs 7500 cr and 100 per cent stake in NEEPCO at Rs 4000 cr has been disinvested in favour of NTPC," Secretary DIPAM said in a tweet on Friday. "DIPAM completed strategic disinvestment of GOI stake of 66.67 per cent in Kamrajar Port Ltd in favour of Chennai Port Trust at a consideration of Rs 2383 cr,” it said in another tweet.

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) manages government share sale programme in CPSE. A total of 74.5 per cent stake in THDC India is held by the Government of India, the remaining 25.5 per cent stake is held by the Uttar Pradesh government.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs had in November 2019 given its in-principle approval for the sale of its stake in North Eastern Electric Power Corp (NEEPCO) and THDCIL along with transfer of management control to NTPC. Following this, the board of NTPC approved the said acquisition in January and competition watchdog CCI also cleared it in February.

Shares of NTPC on Friday closed at Rs 83.05, up 3.17 per cent on the BSE. The government in the next financial year has set disinvestment target at Rs 2.10 lakh crore, including Rs 1.20 lakh crore from stake sale in central public sector enterprises (CPSEs).

The process for big-ticket strategic sale of Air India and BPCL has already set in motion and the sale is likely to be concluded in the next financial year beginning April. In March last year, state-owned PFC had acquired the government's 52.63 per cent stake in REC for Rs 14,500 crore.

In 2018, state-owned ONGC has acquired the government's entire 51.11 per cent stake in oil refiner HPCL for Rs 36,915 crore..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi applauds role played by RJs in spreading awareness about COVID-19

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today interacted with Radio Jockeys RJs via video conference.Prime Minister appreciated the role played by the RJs in spreading awareness about COVID-19. He said it is praiseworthy that even in lockdown, RJ...

Buckingham Palace to scale back Queen Elizabeth's birthday parade

A parade to celebrate the official birthday of Britains Queen Elizabeth will not go ahead in its traditional form in light of restrictions on social gatherings due to the rapid spread of coronavirus, Buckingham Palace said on Friday. The la...

ICC Board discusses contingency plan, Ganguly represented BCCI

The all-powerful ICC Board on Friday discussed various contingency plans for its flagship tournaments, including World T20 and World Test Championship in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic that has brought cricket to a standstill. BCCI president...

British PM Johnson, heath secretary Hancock have coronavirus

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that he has tested positive for coronavirus after experiencing mild symptoms, becoming the first world leader to announce the infection. Minutes after Johnsons announcement, his health sec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020