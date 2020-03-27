Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan govt hikes DA for employees, pensioners to 17pc

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 18:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 18:49 IST
Rajasthan govt hikes DA for employees, pensioners to 17pc

The Rajasthan government on Friday increased the dearness allowance for its employees to 17 per cent from the existing 12 per cent.   The revised allowance will be effective from July 1, 2019, according to an order of the finance department. About 8 lakh employees and 4.40 lakh pensioners will be benefited from this increase.

The state government will incur an additional financial burden of about Rs 3,417 crore in 2020-21. The amount of increase in dearness allowance (DA) for the period from July 1, 2019, to February 2, 2020, shall be credited to the general provident fund account of the employees in April 2020 and cash payment shall be admissible from March 1.

As per the order, the arrear of DA from July 1, 2019, to February 29, 2020, to the employees recruited to the civil services on or after January 1, 2004, and who are governed by the Contributory Pension Scheme shall be paid in April 2020 and cash payment shall be admissible from March 1, 2020..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Latin America coronavirus cases pass 10,000

Coronavirus cases in Latin America surpassed 10,000 on Friday, according to an AFP count based on official government and World Health Organisation figuresThe first case in Latin America was reported on February 26 in Brazil, which has beco...

U.S. House takes up $2.2 trillion coronavirus bill, as Trump blasts holdout congressman

Armed with hand sanitizer and discouraged from using elevators, members of the U.S. House of Representatives convened on Friday to quickly pass a sweeping 2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill, though it was unclear whether they would be f...

Latin America coronavirus cases pass 10,000

Coronavirus cases in Latin America surpassed 10,000 on Friday, according to an AFP count based on official government and World Health Organisation figuresThe first case in Latin America was reported on February 26 in Brazil, which has beco...

Sex workers face uncertain future in COVID-19 time

More than one lakh sex workers of Sonagachi in north Kolkata, Asias largest red light area, are now staring at an uncertain future and possible starvation as the COVID-19 outbreak has thrown them out of business. The Durbar Mahila Samanwaya...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020