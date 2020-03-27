Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt exempts procurement agencies, mandis, farming operations, farm workers from lockdown rules

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 20:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 20:56 IST
Govt exempts procurement agencies, mandis, farming operations, farm workers from lockdown rules
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

To ensure that farmers do not face problem in harvesting of rabi crops in the coming days, the Centre on Friday exempted mandis, procurement agencies, farm operations, agri machinery hiring centres as well as intra- and inter-state movement of farm implements from the lockdown rules. The government has also exempted farm workers as well as manufacturing and packaging units of fertilisers, pesticides and seeds from the lockdown order, according to the latest directive issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Fertiliser shops and custom hiring centres of farm machineries have also been allowed to function during the lockdown period, it said. "Agencies engaged in procurement of agriculture products, including minimum support price (MSP) operations, mandis operated by APMC or as notified by the state government have been exempted," the statement added.

The directive comes in the wake of farmers facing problems in harvesting their rabi crops and bringing them to the mandis in the wake of a nationwide lockdown to contain spread of coronavirus. Harvesting of rabi (winter) crops such as wheat, mustard, corn and pulses has begun in some places and will pick up in the coming months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria presidency says leader at work after aide gets virus

Nigerias presidency has insisted that leader Muhammadu Buhari remains hard at work in a bid to quash rumors about his health after his chief of staff tested positive for coronavirus. The President tonight at the State House, at work, his of...

Rajasthan reports 7 more COVID-19 positive cases, total count 50

Seven new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Rajasthan, taking the total number of positive cases to 50 in the state, said State Health Department on Friday. Earlier today, one positive case was reported from Jodhpur.The person who tested...

Railways relaxes breathalyser-test norms for crew members

The Railways on Friday relaxed the norms of breathalyser tests for its freight train crew members running freight trains during the nationwide lockdown after workers unions pressured them citing spread of the novel coronavirus among its sta...

UK's Gatwick airport to shut one of its two terminals as virus hits demand

Londons second-busiest airport, Gatwick, said on Friday it would shut one of its two terminals next week following a collapse in flight numbers and government restrictions on unnecessary trips.The north terminal, used by carriers including ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020