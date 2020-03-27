Left Menu
Development News Edition

Huawei offers India tech to handle coronavirus spread

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 21:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 21:58 IST
Huawei offers India tech to handle coronavirus spread

Telecom gear maker Huawei has offered India the technologies that it deployed in China's Hubei province to curb and monitor spread of coronavirus. The company used 5G network there to deploy the technical solutions that included remote temperature measurement, diagnosis and treatment.

Wuhan, the epicentre of coronavirus, is the capital of Hubei province. "We are working on solutions to apply our learnings and experience from China to the current situation in India and help combat COVID-19 with new technologies such as remote temperature monitoring.

"We at Huawei in India offer to work with the Government of India, industry and local ecosystem to make our contribution to fight this recent pandemic based on our social responsibilities," Huawei said in its reply to an e-mail query from PTI. The number of positive coronavirus case in India has jumped from just 3 in the beginning of this month to over 724 till date.

Till Thursday, China recorded 81,961 coronavirus positive case and 3,293 deaths. To control the pandemic in Wuhan and other places in China, Huawei along with its partners leveraged technology to address on-ground communication challenges.

The company said it developed on-ground 5G use cases for four key scenarios, namely live video-streaming, remote collaboration, remote diagnosis and treatment, and remote protection, which can play an important role in fighting the pandemic. Huawei India said these were all telemedicine solutions that can also work on 4G network with good connectivity.

"In China, operators used these solutions on 5G. However, it can work on existing networks in India," the company said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Google says it sent fewer phishing warnings in 2019

Googles Threat Analysis Group TAG revealed there were fewer phishing attacks last year compared to the year before, indicating its new protections are working. In an official blog, Toni Gidwani, Security Engineering Manager, Threat Analysis...

Maha lockdown: Kin bring man's body on motorcycle in Palghar

The kin of a 60-year-old man who died in Kasa area of Palghar district on Friday had to transport his body on a motorcycle as vehicles were unavailable due to the lockdown for the novel coronavirus outbreak, officials said. Ladka Vavare had...

MNRE officers, staff working from home through e-office platform

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy MNRE has been working through e-office from home amid the coronavirus lockdown imposed as a precaution to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the country. Besides the movement of files and notings onlin...

WHO warns of 'dramatic evolution' of virus in Africa

The World Health Organizations regional director for Africa on Friday warned the continent faced a dramatic evolution of the coronavirus pandemic. Of the 47 countries in the WHO Africa region -- which includes sub-Saharan Africa and Algeria...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020