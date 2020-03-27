Huawei offers India tech to handle coronavirus spread

Telecom gear maker Huawei has offered India the technologies that it deployed in China's Hubei province to curb and monitor spread of coronavirus. The company used 5G network there to deploy the technical solutions that included remote temperature measurement, diagnosis and treatment.

Wuhan, the epicentre of coronavirus, is the capital of Hubei province. "We are working on solutions to apply our learnings and experience from China to the current situation in India and help combat COVID-19 with new technologies such as remote temperature monitoring.

"We at Huawei in India offer to work with the Government of India, industry and local ecosystem to make our contribution to fight this recent pandemic based on our social responsibilities," Huawei said in its reply to an e-mail query from PTI. The number of positive coronavirus case in India has jumped from just 3 in the beginning of this month to over 724 till date.

Till Thursday, China recorded 81,961 coronavirus positive case and 3,293 deaths. To control the pandemic in Wuhan and other places in China, Huawei along with its partners leveraged technology to address on-ground communication challenges.

The company said it developed on-ground 5G use cases for four key scenarios, namely live video-streaming, remote collaboration, remote diagnosis and treatment, and remote protection, which can play an important role in fighting the pandemic. Huawei India said these were all telemedicine solutions that can also work on 4G network with good connectivity.

"In China, operators used these solutions on 5G. However, it can work on existing networks in India," the company said..

