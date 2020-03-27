Left Menu
Development News Edition

German yields fall to 10-day low; Italy sells off as stimulus in focus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 22:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 22:19 IST
German yields fall to 10-day low; Italy sells off as stimulus in focus

German bond yields fell to 10-day lows and Italian yields rose on Friday as bond markets focused on monetary and fiscal solutions from the euro zone to address the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak. EU leaders were unable to agree on Thursday on the scale and scope of their economic response to the coronavirus pandemic, giving themselves two more weeks to work out details in a dispute between the ailing south and fiscally conservative north.

Germany and the Netherlands blocked a call from Italy, Spain and France to issue joint debt. There was also disagreement on the timing of granting standby credit to governments via the European Stability Mechanism. Germany's 10-year bond yields fell to a 10-day low at -0.50%, before rising slightly to end the session at -0.48%, still down 11 basis points on the day.. Spanish and Portuguese yields fell similarly. .

German yields had risen to 10-month highs at -0.14% last week on expectations of fiscal stimulus. They have come down since as Germany, one of the states where the ECB is thought to be approaching its self-imposed issuer limit, is expected to be one of the main beneficiaries of its removal.

"Even though there are expectations for fiscal policy, and that will have an effect on issuance, the ECB's presence is the main driver," said Mizuho strategist Peter McCallum. In Italy 10-year bond yields were up 9 basis points to 1.33% . Data on Thursday showed that the number of new cases and deaths from coronavirus had risen in the country, dashing hopes for a retreat.

Despite the delay to a coordinated euro zone response to the crisis, the gap between Italy and Germany's 10-year yields - a key gauge of credit risk on the former - is only up 30 basis points compared to late February, when the spread of the virus started to drive its bond market, at around 177 bps . "This means absolutely no risk premia are being priced into account for the fallout from the virus," said Richard McGuire, head of rates strategy at Rabobank.

Without the issuance of joint debt, Southern European governments will be liable for their own fiscal stimulus efforts, adding even more debt to the euro zone's most indebted balance sheets, which has led some analysts to see the market as mispriced. The ECB's new programme has "the flexibility to deploy its firepower to up purchases to contain any spread widening, but it does nothing to address the structural root cause of fragmentation, which remains the lack of liability sharing," Rabobank's McGuire said.

While other states are accelerating their issuance plans, a rise in borrowing costs has halted Greek plans to tap bond markets again this year. A key gauge of long-term euro zone inflation expectations rose above 0.90% for the first time in two weeks and was set to end the day at 0.95%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

'Chronic' protective gear shortage an 'urgent threat' in virus fight: WHO

A dire lack of protective gear for health workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic is one of the most pressing threats in the fight to prevent deaths, the World Health Organization warned FridayThe chronic global shortage of personal protecti...

Google says it sent fewer phishing warnings in 2019

Googles Threat Analysis Group TAG revealed there were fewer phishing attacks last year compared to the year before, indicating its new protections are working. In an official blog, Toni Gidwani, Security Engineering Manager, Threat Analysis...

Maha lockdown: Kin bring man's body on motorcycle in Palghar

The kin of a 60-year-old man who died in Kasa area of Palghar district on Friday had to transport his body on a motorcycle as vehicles were unavailable due to the lockdown for the novel coronavirus outbreak, officials said. Ladka Vavare had...

MNRE officers, staff working from home through e-office platform

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy MNRE has been working through e-office from home amid the coronavirus lockdown imposed as a precaution to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the country. Besides the movement of files and notings onlin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020