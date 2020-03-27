Hero MotoCorp extends plant shutdown across country till Apr 14

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp on Friday said it has extended shutdown at its plants across the country till April 14 in order to comply with government directives to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic. The company had earlier announced suspension of manufacturing operations till March 31, 2020.

"We wish to update that in view of the various directives issued by the central government/concerned state governments relating to lockdown and the need for social distancing, the operations at our plants in India will continue to remain suspended beyond March 31, 2020 until April 14, 2020," Hero MotoCorp said in a regulatory filing. The business continuity task force set-up in this regard is constantly monitoring the evolving situation through regular video conferencing and tele-meetings to ensure that organisational safety and business plans are up-to-date and effective, it added.