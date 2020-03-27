Left Menu
Development News Edition

Business correspondents ask banks to provide easy cash facility

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 22:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 22:42 IST
Business correspondents ask banks to provide easy cash facility

The Business Correspondent Federation of India (BCFI) on Friday appealed to banks and local authorities to help its agents have safe and easy access to cash to provide essential services in semi-urban and rural areas. BCFI is a body representing fintech companies working towards the delivery of financial services to underbanked and unbanked.

The industry body said due to the 21-day nationwide lockdown on account of COVID-19, the situation is worse in rural India with limited access to primary banking services such as – cash withdrawal, money transfer. On Thursday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam announced a relief package of Rs 1.7 lakh crore for the economically weaker sections of the society. In order to ensure that the cash reaches to the beneficiaries, BCFI has made an appeal to banks and other stakeholders in the ecosystem to help agents have safe and easy access to cash from their local banks, so that they can continue unhindered providing essential services to the common man.

“In these seriously challenging times, to ensure that that the relief package reaches the intended, and beneficiaries are able to access the cash, along with the banking systems, our business correspondents are the frontline warriors, providing access to this relief cash,” BCFI member and CEO of PayNearby Anand Kumar Bajaj said. BCFI also requested the government for a relief package of Rs 5,000 for business correspondents for the next three months, which is less than 0.5% of the Rs 1.75 lakh crore package announced by the government. This will motivate these correspondents to offer uninterrupted services and ensure the benefits of the relief package reach the intended and they can access the cash. Business correspondents provide access to basic banking services such as cash deposit or cash withdrawal in remote areas.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

'Chronic' protective gear shortage an 'urgent threat' in virus fight: WHO

A dire lack of protective gear for health workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic is one of the most pressing threats in the fight to prevent deaths, the World Health Organization warned FridayThe chronic global shortage of personal protecti...

Google says it sent fewer phishing warnings in 2019

Googles Threat Analysis Group TAG revealed there were fewer phishing attacks last year compared to the year before, indicating its new protections are working. In an official blog, Toni Gidwani, Security Engineering Manager, Threat Analysis...

Maha lockdown: Kin bring man's body on motorcycle in Palghar

The kin of a 60-year-old man who died in Kasa area of Palghar district on Friday had to transport his body on a motorcycle as vehicles were unavailable due to the lockdown for the novel coronavirus outbreak, officials said. Ladka Vavare had...

MNRE officers, staff working from home through e-office platform

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy MNRE has been working through e-office from home amid the coronavirus lockdown imposed as a precaution to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the country. Besides the movement of files and notings onlin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020