France ramps up pressure on companies to ditch dividends

France will ask state-backed firms not to pay dividends and urged others to forego shareholder payouts if they wanted to qualify for tax relief to counter the coronavirus crisis. Unions had called for all companies to scrap dividends to preserve cash and for French state-backed groups to take a lead, a stance backed on Friday by Employment Minister Muriel Penicaud.

"For companies in which the state has a stake and including a minority one, we will ask them not to pay out dividends, at least to individuals," Penicaud said on CNews TV. Meanwhile, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire was set to put forward a proposal making state help such as deferrals on social security payments and other bills incompatible with dividends, President Emmanuel Macron's office said.

Macron has had a fraught relationship with unions since he came to office in 2017, pushing through reforms including a labour market overhaul which faced stiff opposition from workers' representatives. Unions have regained some clout in France and other countries hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak, including Italy, as they push the state to better protect employees and call for scrutiny of the strategies taken by private companies.

"This government (in France) has not held unions in much esteem," a union source at one state-backed French firm said. "But now, even if it's maybe not a case of respecting unions, they might be a little more wary of what we have to say, and might listen to us more."

If dividends are suspended, this might help unions persuade workers to stomach any negotiations further down the line on salaries for instance, the source added. Italy's trade unions said this week the government in Rome had agreed to extend the number of companies that would temporarily close, after they threatened to strike.

STATE COFFERS France's stance on dividends would impact groups ranging from EDF, which is just over 80% government owned, to carmaker Renault, which is 15% state backed.

The French states also has holdings in Air France-KLM , lottery group FDJ, telecoms group Orange and defence firm Thales, among others. State-backed Airbus and aerospace supplier and engine maker Safran have scrapped their payouts in recent days as they grapple with the fallout of the crisis.

Others have yet to budge, however. The chairman of Engie said on Friday the utility and its board needed more time to decide. Scrapping dividends altogether would also deprive the government of income. Foregoing the 2019 payout from Engie would mean a shortfall of some 461 million euros ($508 million).

Non-state backed companies are also dithering. Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica said on Friday it had yet to decide what to do even as it scrapped its financial targets for 2020, while advertising group Publicis has also dropped its financial guidance but maintained its dividend. ($1 = 0.9067 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.