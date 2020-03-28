Left Menu
Hyundai Motor's CSR arm ordering advanced testing kits for coronavirus from Korea

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 10:27 IST
Hyundai Motor's CSR arm ordering advanced testing kits for coronavirus from Korea

Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the CSR arm of Hyundai Motor India, on Saturday said it is ordering advanced diagnostic testing kits for coronavirus infection from South Korea as part of its measures to combat the pandemic. These advanced kits have a very high level of accuracy and can help serve over 25,000 people, Hyundai Motor India Ltd ( HMIL) said in a statement. "Post receiving the shipment, the kits will be distributed in consultation with the Centre, and state governments to the hospitals in affected areas," it added

Commenting on the initiative, HMIL MD & CEO SS Kim said, “As part of our global direction - ‘Progress for Humanity’, Hyundai is committed to supporting the Government of India’s spirited fight against the COVID-19 crisis." He further said, "Our contribution towards supplies of Advanced Diagnostic testing kits will help over 25,000 people.” The company continues to monitor the situation closely and support the Indian government with multi-layered CSR initiatives to bring back normalcy at the earliest, he added. Hyundai has also announced initiatives to support customers in these challenging times. Its 24X7 roadside assistance will be available for customers to ensure help in case any demanding situation arises, the company said. Additionally, customers who were unable to avail vehicle’s warranty/extended warranty/free service due to health emergency or dealership shutdown in affected cities, HMIL will offer extended support of two months, it added.

