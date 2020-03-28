Left Menu
Development News Edition

If food is not available to migrant workers, food riot may be a real possibility: Pronab Sen

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 15:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 15:16 IST
If food is not available to migrant workers, food riot may be a real possibility: Pronab Sen

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Former chief statistician Pronab Sen has warned that if food requirements of migrant workers with no income are not fulfilled amid countrywide lockdown, then 'food riot' may be a real possibility. In an interview to The Wire, Sen said that if the coronavirus pandemic spreads in rural areas, containment will be impossible.

In wake of the countrywide lockdown to combat the coronavirus threat, thousands of migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and other states have started returning back to their home states from cities, including Delhi and Mumbai. "The problem is that if food is not made available (to migrant workers) and this, we have experienced in this country earlier, we had food riots during the times of famine.

"...we could have food riots again if food is not made available. Let's we clear about  this," the economist said while replying to a question on impact of the lockdown on India's vulnerable section. "If supply system doesn't come unstuck, if the requirements of people who have no income are not met then food riots are very real possibility," Sen asserted.

On Friday, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that from Saturday the government will be serving lunch and dinner to nearly four lakh people at over 224 night shelters, 325 schools and other locations. He pointed out that the whole objective of the lockdown was to arrest spread of the coronavirus.

"Now, If we are in a situation when a very large number of population are forced to come together at a very short period of time in order to access food, whether it is cooked meal in rain basera or what they have done in Punjab and uttarakhand which is shops will open only three hours in the morning which is a classic curfew model...you will probably get a higher spread of infection because of this....," Sen observed..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman shoot halted, his snap with Kristen Stewart on Instagram

Dakota Johnson shows how she washes & rubs her hands with brush – watch new video

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

Spain, Turkey reject China’s faulty testing kits over incorrect results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending change in supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

Videos

Latest News

Combating COVID-19: PM Modi interacts with student evacuated from China, Pune nurse

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a telephonic conversation with a student evacuated from Chinas Wuhan city and a nurse at the Naidu Hospital in Pune to motivate them to combat COVID-19 pandemic. Prime Minister Modi spoke to Niz...

Country music veteran Joe Diffie tests positive for COVID-19.

American country singer Joe Diffie has been tested positive for coronavirus. The veteran singer posted a brief statement on his official Facebook page, saying that he is under the care of medical professionals and currently receiving treatm...

No games, big losses: Money crisis faces US Olympic sports

The postponement of the Tokyo Games has catapulted the sports organizations that make up the backbone of the U.S. Olympic team into crisis. At least one has already started layoffs and others are desperate to stay solvent. Some are expectin...

China virus epicentre eases travel restrictions after lockdown

The Chinese city of 11 million people that was Ground Zero for what became the global coronavirus pandemic partly reopened on Saturday after more than two months of almost total isolation. Wuhan was placed under lockdown in January with res...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020