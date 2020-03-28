Tech Mahindra tweaks logo in solidarity with fight against COVID-19

IT services major Tech Mahindra has temporarily tweaked its brand logo to show solidarity with the fight against COVID-19 that has claimed thousands of lives globally. The tweaked logo shows the "e" in Tech Mahindra as boxed inside a house for the next few weeks, and showcases how the company's over 1.3 lakh associates have adjusted to the crisis, it said in a statement on Saturday.

These employees are working towards keeping critical systems running for global clients, including governments, public-sector institutions, healthcare institutions and leading service companies, it added. CP Gurnani, MD and CEO of Tech Mahindra, said the company's focus continues to be on ensuring the safety and well-being of associates, partners and customers, while continuing to keep mission-critical systems on for global clients. Tech Mahindra said it has taken all the necessary preventive measures to ensure the wellness and well-being of its associates.

