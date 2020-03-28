Tatas pledge Rs 500 crore support in fight against Covid-19

Tata Trusts on Saturday pledged Rs 500 crore for the prevention and relief activities of the coronavirus pandemic. The philanthropic organization, which holds 66 percent in the holding firm of the Tata Group, Tata Sons, said the fund has been earmarked for personal protective equipment for medical personnel on the front lines, respiratory systems for treating increasing cases and testing kits to increase per capita testing.

Besides, it would also be used for setting up modular treatment facilities for infected patients, knowledge management and training of health workers and the general public, Tata Trusts said in a statement. Commenting on the initiative, Tata Trusts Chairman Ratan Tata said, "The current situation in India and across the world is of grave concern and needs immediate action...At this moment, the need of the hour is greater than any other time.

"In this exceptionally difficult period, I believe that urgent emergency resources need to be deployed to cope with the needs of fighting the COVID 19 crisis, which is one of the toughest challenges the human race will face." Tata Trusts and the Tata group's companies have in the past risen to the needs of the nation, he added. Tata Trusts, Tata Sons and the Tata group companies are joined by committed local and global partners as well as the government to fight this crisis on a united public health collaboration platform, which will strive to reach out to sections that are underprivileged and deprived, he added.

"We are deeply grateful and have immense respect for every person of member organizations who have risked their life and safety to fight this pandemic," Tata said.

