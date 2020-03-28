Left Menu
NTPC completes THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisitions; capacity crosses 62K GW

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 20:21 IST
  28-03-2020
State-owned power giant NTPC on Saturday said its installed capacity crossed 62,000 MW with the acquisition government stake in NEEPCO and THDCIL for Rs 11,500 crore. "India's largest power generator, NTPC's total installed capacity at the group level has risen to 62,110 MW after government stake acquisitions in North-Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) & THDC India Ltd (THDCIL)," the power giant said in a statement.

According to the statement, with completion of the twin acquisitions, NTPC Group has added nearly 13 per cent capacity in the current financial year that ends on March 31.  At the end of March 2019, NTPC's total capacity stood at 55,126 MW. The overall hydro portfolio of NTPC Ltd has reached 3,425 MW.

Further, overall addition in the capacity of India’s largest power producer includes 1,757 MW of NEEPCO and 1,537 MW of THDCIL, including additions in Hydro, Wind, Gas and Solar projects. The NTPC Group's total installed and commercial capacity now stands at 62,110 MW and 61,126, respectively.

The present installed capacity of NTPC group comprises 45 NTPC stations i.e. 24 coal based, 7 combined cycle gas/liquid fuel, 1 hydro, 13 renewables and 25 joint ventures and subsidiaries stations - 9 coal, 4 gas/liquid fuel, 8 hydro, 4 renewables. Earlier this week, NTPC had inked share purchase agreements for acquiring government share in THDCIL and NEEPCO for a total of Rs 11,500 crore.  NTPC had entered into share purchase agreements (SPAs) with the Centre to acquire 74.496 per cent  equity stake in THDC India Limited (THDCIL) ( for Rs 7,500 crore) and 100 per cent  equity stake in North-Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPC) for Rs 4,000 crore, the company had stated in two separate BSE filings on March 26.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

