Left Menu
Development News Edition

RBI allows SFBs to provide risk free simple financial services without seeking its nod

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 20:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 20:43 IST
RBI allows SFBs to provide risk free simple financial services without seeking its nod
In November 2014, the RBI had issued licenses to 10 companies interested to launch small finance banks as part of its effort to further financial inclusion. Image Credit: ANI

The Reserve Bank on Saturday allowed Small Finance Banks (SFBs) to carry out simple financial activities without seeking prior approval from it. This will be applicable to those SFBs who have completed three years of operations.

To harmonize the instructions for existing SFBs - those to be licensed under Guidelines for on-tap Licensing, it has been decided to "exempt all existing SFBs from seeking prior approval of Reserve Bank for undertaking such non-risk-sharing simple financial service activities, which do not require any commitment of own fund, after three years of commencement of business of SFB. It has also allowed for general permission to all existing SFBs to open banking outlets subject to adherence to Unbanked Rural Centre norms.

The Reserve Bank of India also clarified that it would be depended on the regulator's and Sebi's supervisory comfort or discomfort whether a promoter could cease to be a promoter or could exit from the bank after completion of a period of five years when such a case comes. In November 2014, the RBI had issued licenses to 10 companies interested to launch small finance banks as part of its effort to further financial inclusion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman shoot halted, his snap with Kristen Stewart on Instagram

Dakota Johnson shows how she washes & rubs her hands with brush – watch new video

Spain, Turkey reject China’s faulty testing kits over incorrect results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

Videos

Latest News

Ranveer Singh adds essentials in 'Gully Boy' throwback picture

Actor Ranveer Singh on Saturday shared a throwback picture from Gully Boy on social media but added essentials to it that are necessary in ones life as he follows the lockdown restrictions that have been imposed by the government to halt th...

Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 hits Indonesia – EMSC

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck Indonesia on Saturday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said httpswww.emsc-csem.orgEarthquakeearthquake.phpid842696.The quakes epicentre was 105 km south of Palu and was 40 km below the earth...

Albania flies 30 doctors to Italy to help with coronavirus crisis

Albania, one of the poorest countries in Europe, flew a team of doctors and nurses to neighbouring Italy on Saturday to help it deal with the coronavirus pandemic as its own cases have yet to strain the health sector.Prime Minister Edi Rama...

No disruption in customer services; all branches to remain open: Bankers assures FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said she had extensive discussions with the heads of banks who assured of customers services without disruption and keeping all branches open. Lauding efforts of bankers in this difficult time...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020