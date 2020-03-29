Left Menu
COVID-19: IndiaNivesh closes down PMS business

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-03-2020 18:51 IST
COVID-19: IndiaNivesh closes down PMS business

Financial services firm IndiaNivesh has decided to wind up its portfolio management services business due to coronavirus-triggered turmoil in the markets. The flagship brokerage business is not being shut, but the ongoing lockdown-related aspects is leading to a delay in releasing payouts to clients.

It can be noted that indices have lost over 40 per cent of their value in the last few weeks because of COVID-19 pandemic, though there has been some recovery in the last few sessions following the announcement of aid packages. "IndiaNivesh Investment Managers Private Limited, SEBI registered PMS arm, has decided to close its current strategy which is Small Cap (Sprout) due to recent market turmoil and difficult economic circumstances due to ongoing COVID-19 issues," an official statement said.

The present value of the PMS' assets under management is Rs 60 crore and investors are being given two alternatives to secure their money, company officials said on Sunday. A source hinted that the action to shut down the PMS business is being taken to "salvage" the broking business amid the pressures.

They stressed that the company is not shutting down the brokerage business. "As regards, broking operations, we are regular in meeting all the Exchange obligations, however there have been some delays in releasing the payouts due to current lockdown (although broking operations are exempted from the lock down, the critical staff are not able to reach the office for carrying out the smooth operations)," the statement said.

In a note sent to investors, announcing the closure of the PMS arm, IndiaNivesh Managing Director Sandeep Jain said the decision to shut down the business has been taken because of the "long term impact" of the volatility on the business. Jain said the "sprout portfolio", the sole strategy for the PMS, will be wound up.

The options before IndiaNivesh PMS investors include liquidation of all shares held and transfer of the proceeds to the bank account, or transfer of the shares to demat account of clients, the note said. Jain also said that the ongoing lockdown can result in delays in handing over the cash or shares to clients.

