Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haryana issues advisory, asking industry not to layoff workers during Covid-19 situation

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-03-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 21:54 IST
Haryana issues advisory, asking industry not to layoff workers during Covid-19 situation

The Haryana government has issued an advisory to industries and commercial establishments in the state, asking them not to terminate their work force and deduct wages during the current lockdown, enforced to check spread of Covid-19. At the outset, the advisory issued on Saturday by the state's Industries and Commerce Department makes a mention of the "present situation facing the country because of Covid-19 outbreak which calls for greater understanding and cooperation from various segments of society".

The termination of employee from the job or reduction in wages in this scenario would further deepen the crisis and will not only weaken the financial condition of the employee, but also hamper their morale to combat their fight against this epidemic, as per the advisory. Earlier, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had asked all private industries not to sack employees for their absence during the lockdown in the state.

"The prevailing circumstances may lead to instances of employees/ workers not being able to discharge their services on account of Covid-19 outbreak. "In the backdrop of this challenging situation, all the employers of public/private establishments are to be advised by Joint Director/Assistant Director, District industries centres and deputy/assistant labour commissioner, district labour offices to extend their cooperation by not terminating their employees, particularly casual or contractual workers from their jobs or reduce their wages," the advisory said.

It says that if any worker takes leave, he should be deemed to be on duty without any consequential deduction in wages. "Further, if the place of employment is rendered out of operation due to Covid-19, the employees of such unit will be deemed to be on duty," it said, and pointed out that an advisory in this matter issued by Union Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The officials have been directed to bring these instructions to the notice of all industrial and commercial establishments under their jurisdiction. "These officials are required to closely monitor the incidences of layoffs/retrenchment/reduction of wages of workers employed by industrial and commercial establishments in their jurisdiction.

"The instances of this kind should be compiled and brought to the notice of the state government immediately for further necessary action," as per the advisory..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

ICC salutes Joginder Sharma for fighting against COVID-19

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to over 1,320 as Punjab emerges as new epicentre

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Algeria says food stocks enough for months

Algeria has enough food to meet its needs for the next few months despite a surge in demand since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, officials said on Sunday. Algeria usually produces sufficient fruit and vegetables, but imports a large...

European tourists run short of cash, Delhi hotels come to their rescue

Tourists from the European countries stranded in the national capital are facing problems due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus. They are short of cash but their hotels are providing them with food with...

New York state coronavirus deaths increase by 237 in past day -governor

The number of deaths from the coronavirus in New York state increased by 237 in the past day, reaching a total of 965 since the outbreak began, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Sunday.The state also reported 7,195 new confirmed coronavirus cas...

Poland's main opposition urges election boycott

Polands liberal opposition on Sunday urged voters to boycott the May 10 presidential election, which the right-wing government has controversially refused to postpone despite the risks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The right-wing Law and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020