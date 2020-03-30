Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterling skids lower after UK ratings downgrade darkens outlook

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2020 14:11 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 14:11 IST
Sterling skids lower after UK ratings downgrade darkens outlook

Sterling skidded lower against the dollar on Monday, as the greenback reasserted itself as a safe haven for investors amid the coronavirus pandemic and Britain's economic outlook took another hit in the face of a credit ratings downgrade.

The pound rose nearly 7 percent against the dollar last week as measures to inject liquidity into markets by the U.S. Federal Reserve and a $2 trillion stimulus bill passed by the U.S Congress cooled demand for the U.S. currency as a safe haven. Ratings agency Fitch cut Britain's sovereign debt rating on Friday, saying the country's debt levels would jump as the government ramped up its spending to offset the near shutdown of the economy in the face of the coronavirus.

Facing what some economists say could be Britain's deepest recession in a century after the government ordered many businesses to close to slow the spread of the virus, finance minister Rishi Sunak announced a string of stimulus measures to try to prevent a surge in unemployment. Central to Sunak's plan is a commitment for the state to pay 80% of the wages of workers who are temporarily laid off.

The Bank of England, like other central banks around the world, has also jumped into action, expanding its bond-buying programme by a record 200 billion pounds and cutting its main interest rate to a record low 0.1%. Fitch said the measures were necessary to cushion the economy but it now expected Britain's public debt, as a share of gross domestic product, would rise to 94% in 2020 and 98% in 2021, from 84.5% in 2019.

Doubts about Britain's future trading ties with the European Union posed a further risk, Fitch said. By 0817 GMT, the pound was down 0.6% at $1.2360, off its highest levels since March 13.

Against the euro, it was down 0.1% at 89.52 pence. "The fundamentals suggest sterling is vulnerable," said Jane Foley, currency strategist at Rabobank in London, noting Britain's current account deficit, Brexit, and the worsening of Britain's public finances as dominating the fundamental outlook.

"One of the interesting parts of the (Fitch) downgrade was pointing not just to the worsening of public finances but also the Brexit element, pointing to concerns about the UK's trade agreement with the EU." Foley also noted the sickness of Britain's prime minister Boris Johnson, who has tested positive for coronavirus and shown symptoms, as being a negative for the pound.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

UK PM Johnson's senior adviser Cummings has coronavirus symptoms - Daily Mail

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons senior adviser, Dominic Cummings, has symptoms of coronavirus and is self-isolating at home, the Daily Mails political editor said on Monday.Dominic Cummings has developed symptoms of coronavirus over t...

One killed, 20 injured in train accident in China

A passenger train derailed after striking debris from a landslide in central China on Monday, killing one person and injuring 20 others. The accident occurred in Yongxing County, Chenzhou City, at 1140 am, officials said. One person was k...

Japan is "not planning" a coronavirus emergency but entry bans loom

Japan has no plan to declare a state of emergency from April, its top government spokesman said on Monday, seeking to dispel mounting fears a recent spike in coronavirus cases could lead to a first-ever lockdown of the capital, Tokyo.As the...

Juventus shares surge after players' take pay cut

Shares in Italian football giants Juventus surged Monday after the clubs decision to cut their players salaries in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The Serie A champions announced on Saturday that they had cut their players and coach ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020