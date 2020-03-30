China's reports African swine fever case in piglets transported to Inner Mongolia

Left Menu
Updated: 30-03-2020 14:29 IST
China said on Monday a new case of African swine fever was found in piglets illegally transported to the Inner Mongolia region.

The outbreak, detected in a herd of 200 piglets on a farm in Ordos city in the region, has killed 92 of the animals.

China has reported several new cases of the deadly African swine fever disease this month.

