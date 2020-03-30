China's reports African swine fever case in piglets transported to Inner Mongolia

China said on Monday a new case of African swine fever was found in piglets illegally transported to the Inner Mongolia region.

The outbreak, detected in a herd of 200 piglets on a farm in Ordos city in the region, has killed 92 of the animals.

China has reported several new cases of the deadly African swine fever disease this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.