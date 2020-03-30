Left Menu
German Bund yield falls to two-week low as economic uncertainty persists

Germany's benchmark 10-year bond yield fell to a two-week low on Monday, as high-rated fixed income assets drew support from the global economic uncertainty triggered by the coronavirus crisis. As the dust appeared to settle on a month of heightened volatility and wild swings that has seen German Bund yields rise to as high as -0.14%, support for top-rated bond markets in the euro area appeared firm.

Aggressive asset purchases by the European Central Bank to support economic growth, fragile stock markets and weakness in oil prices all pointed to lower yields in euro zone benchmark issuer Germany, analysts said. "For a while there was a focus on the spending implications of the coronavirus outbreak, but there is a realisation that the worst is not over for the economy," said Nordea chief analyst Jan von Gerich.

"So focus has moved back to the economy and a view that central banks will not allow yields to rise." March state inflation data from Germany pointed to a weakening in the inflation outlook for the euro zone's biggest economy.

Germany's council of economic advisers meanwhile said on Monday the coronavirus outbreak has made a recession inevitable in the first half of this year, predicting that German output could shrink by up to 5.4% in 2020. The benchmark 10-year Bund yield fell more than 6 basis points (bps) to almost -0.55%, down 40 bps from 10-month highs hit earlier this month.

Most other 10-year bond yields in the single-currency bloc were also lower . "Risk sentiment remains fragile as the virus still challenges hopes for a near return to more normal economic and social life," said Commerzbank rates strategist Rainer Guntermann.

"The spread to the U.S. in particular is in focus with markets doubting that the Fed can also immunize the real economy," he said, referring to the U.S. Federal Reserve. The gap or spread over long-dated U.S. Treasury yields is not far off its tightest levels since 2014, currently around 120 bps.

Italian bond yields were 8-9 bps higher across the yield curve with the market continuing to underperform most of its euro zone peers. Analysts said a downgrade of Britain's sovereign rating by Fitch on Friday had turned the focus to the weak ratings outlook for Italy and may help explain the bond sell-off.

Ten-year Italian bond yields were last up 9 bps on the day at 1.42%.

