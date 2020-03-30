New India Assurance to provide Rs 50 lakh coverage to 22 lakh healthcare providers

State-owned New India Assurance has agreed to provide insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh to about 22 lakh health care providers, who are on the frontline of battle against coronavirus. "As announced by Finance Minister Smt @nsitharaman on March 26, @NewIndAssurance has issued detailed guidelines for providing insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh per person for 22.12 lakh health care providers across the country," a tweet by the Finance Ministry said on Monday.

This was part of the Rs 1.70 lakh Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan package announced by the Finance Minister last Thursday. Doctors, nurses, paramedics, sanitation workers and a few others will be covered under the insurance.

Sitharaman had said the insurance cover will be there for three months..

