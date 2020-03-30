Left Menu
Development News Edition

Unavailability of workers, transportation trucks remain challenges to meet demand: FMCG players

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2020 16:10 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 16:10 IST
Unavailability of workers, transportation trucks remain challenges to meet demand: FMCG players

Availability of workers at factories and trucks for transportation remain key challenges to meet demand for essential items, according to FMCG majors ITC and Dabur India. The companies, however, said the approvals for plant operations and transportation of goods have eased difficulties in movement of raw materials and finished products.

Addressing of local issues in many states that have hindered movement of goods would certainly help in kick-starting the functioning of the supply chain, they said. "But, the key issue that still remains is the availability of manpower and workers to run these operations. With most workers either leaving for their hometowns or staying at home during the lockdown, it would be a challenge to ensure smooth functioning," Dabur India Executive Director (Operations) Shahrukh Khan told PTI.

Sharing similar experience, an ITC spokesperson said, "While we have progressively obtained permissions in some states, availability of trucks continues to be the biggest challenge at the moment. Interstate and local truck movement has been severely impacted together with the challenge of shortage of manpower in factories." The spokesperson further said, "We believe it will take a few more days for the entire ecosystem and processes to be streamlined for movement of essential goods." On movement of goods, Khan said the situation has eased a bit with approvals for plant operations and movement of trucks coming in. "These have eased some of the big bottlenecks that the industry was facing for movement of raw materials, packing materials and finished products. It would certainly help in kick-starting the functioning of the supply chain," Khan added.

When specifically asked about stock situation, the ITC spokesperson said, "In these trying times, it is critical to ensure adequate availability of essential food and hygiene products in the country. We have been working closely with state authorities and local administration to ensure that manufacturing and distribution activities continue uninterrupted with minimum people." The company's effort is to ensure that consumers during these trying times are not inconvenienced on account of shortages and unavailability of essential products, the spokesperson added. "We have redoubled our efforts to ensure a heightened level of precaution and have implemented strict protocols for safety, personal hygiene and sanitation in these select factories and for our salesmen and value chain partners," the ITC spokesperson added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

NMDC to donate Rs 150 Cr to PMCF for Covid-19 fight

Hyderabad, Mar 30 PTI NMDC Limited will contribute Rs 150 crore to the Prime Minister Cares Fund to help the fight against COVID -19, the PSU said in a press release. This will be the biggest support offered by any PSE in the country to hel...

Technically, COVID-19 in India is still in local transmission stage, there has been no community transmission so far: Health Ministry.

Technically, COVID-19 in India is still in local transmission stage, there has been no community transmission so far Health Ministry....

COVID-19: Ola in talks with States, Centre to offer vehicles, kitchen services

Ride-hailing major Ola is in discussions with various state governments and the Centre to offer its transportation and kitchen services amid the 21-day lockdown across the country. Ola, which is already working with the Karnataka government...

Japan, IOC agree for next year's Olympic Games to start on July 23, Kyodo says

Japanese organisers and the International Olympic Committee IOC decided on Monday that the Tokyo Olympic Games would start on July 23, 2021 and run until Aug. 8, Kyodo news reported.The Games were postponed last week due to the deepening co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020