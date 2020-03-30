Covid-19: Starting industrial operations not feasible due to virus spread risk, say Punjab industries

The Punjab government's decision to allow industrial units to commence their operations did not find favour from a section of industrial sectors particularly MSME segment which said it is not feasible in view of rising coronavirus cases. The state government on Sunday had said the owners of all industrial units and brick kilns could commence production if they have enough space to accommodate migrant labourers and provide them with food and take all hygiene precautions.

Several industry representatives were of the view that micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) cannot start operations, though big industrial units which have provision for workers' accommodation could only consider of starting operations. Because of curfew restrictions, non-essential factories remained shut in the state.

"This is not feasible at all for the cycle industry. There are no raw material supplies to the industry. Whatever finished goods that had already been sent had not been unloaded yet because of disruptions in trucks movement. Shops (selling bicycles) are shut (because of curfew) then where the fresh supplies will go,” asked Avon Cycles Managing Director Onkar Singh Pahwa on Monday. Industry representatives further pointed out that they were not in a position to accommodate workers at the factory units because of space constraints.

They further feared if any worker gets infected with coronavirus, it would put lives of other workers and people in danger. “How can we make arrangements for workers' accommodation if the state government cannot do,” asked a Ludhiana-based hand tool maker S C Ralhan.

“There can always be chances of any worker getting infected and if it happens, the owner of an industrial unit will be blamed for not taking adequate precautions,” said Ralhan. United Cycle and Parts Manufacturers Association president D S Chawla accused the state government of not consulting with industry associations before taking the decision of allowing start of factories.

“If we open factories, will it not we be responsible for defying 21-day lockdown orders,” Chawla asked. “If workers are allowed to work in factories, how will it be ensured workers do not get infected,” said Chawla and demanded that the decision should be reversed.

After announcing decision to allow industry to start operations, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had said it would be beneficial for both, the industry owners as well as the labourers who had lost their employment and homes in the wake of the Covid-19 lockdown, and had been left to fend for themselves. The directions came amid reports of migrant labourers getting stranded across the nation, and the problem assuming ominous proportions with such labourers gathering in large numbers at borders in many states. PTI CHS VSD MKJ

