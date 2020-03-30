Left Menu
Gallup International Association (GIA) and Impetus Research COVID-19 Snap Poll Finds Vast, Scared Majority Around the World

30-03-2020
NEW DELHI, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 70% of Indians are worried that they or someone from their family may get infected by coronavirus, according to a snap poll conducted by Gallup International Association and Impetus Research. That's higher than the world average of 67% in 26 countries, the poll reveals. The breakneck scare of the pandemic coronavirus - COVID-19 - has disrupted and disturbed life over the past few weeks. Impetus Research is pleased to announce the results of a unique survey conducted on perception and precautions in wake of COVID-19 situation in India and across the world.

The survey was conducted by Gallup International Association across over 26 countries, in an exclusive first Global Poll on COVID - 19 amongst a sample size of over 24,000 respondents. In India, Impetus Research, exclusive partner of Gallup International Association based in New Delhi, conducted a survey over phone and online mode in the past two weeks, with a realized sample of n = 1000, randomly selected population of India. The results attached here are comparative scoring of India v/s rest of the surveyed countries and is the first track of the series of surveys to be conducted over the next two months.

Globally, about two-thirds express worries for themselves and their loved ones in relation to the coronavirus. Three-quarters say they are even ready to sacrifice some of their human rights if that helps India (85%). Most nations stand behind their governments in this battle. In India, as many as 83% agreed that Modi's government is handling the coronavirus well. At the same time, however, more than half of the respondents agree that the coronavirus threat may be exaggerated. People around the world do not know what to expect in the weeks to come - bad or good but Indians (60%) are much more optimistic than the rest of the world where 36% think the worst is yet to come, another 36% believe the worst is already gone, and 27% believe that the situation will remain as it is. In UK, 82% residents think the worst effects of this pandemic are yet to come, accompanied by people of the Netherlands (77%), France (70%) and Austria (68%). The residents of Azerbaijan (83% of them believe the worst is over), Kazakhstan (73%), Turkey (63%), Armenia (61%) and India (60%) are much more optimistic. People across the world do not know either if the spread of this virus is a deliberate affair, but they rather believe it is not. Meanwhile, they are taking action. Residents of Pakistan (majority of 72%) think the infection is a natural process, Germany (59%), Afghanistan (58%), United Kingdom (58%), Thailand (58%), USA (56%), whereas Indians (42%) are more likely to believe in the natural origin of the virus.

Meanwhile, in India, people are taking precautions to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The most common precautions are washing hands more frequently (82%), wearing medical masks [70%, and using hand sanitizer (64%)], with over 60% staying in their house or self-quarantining. Only 8% report not having taken any additional precautions. The official press release highlighting key findings from around the globe can be accessed here, while tables can be found here.

Methodology: The Gallup International snap poll was conducted in over 26 countries around the world. In each country, a representative sample of men and women was interviewed over the last two weeks either face-to-face, via telephone or online. The margin of error for the survey is between +3-5% at 95% confidence level. About Impetus Research Impetus Research is a Private Limited company, with its head office in New Delhi, is a leading social and public opinion poll, marketing research agency known for reliable data collection and MR Support Services and Data Analysis. The company is also an active member of ESOMAR and Gallup International Association.

For further details, please visit: www.impetus-research.com About Gallup International Gallup International Association (GIA) is the leading global independent association in market research and polling. For over 70 years Gallup International Members have demonstrated their expert ability to conduct multi-country surveys on a comparable basis and deliver the highest quality. Our more than 100 Members and partners are leading national institutes with a profound local knowledge of research methods and techniques, statistical sources, customs and culture differences of its own country and carefully selected by the Association Board. With only one Member agency per country, Members work together on a daily basis to share knowledge, new research techniques and tools, as well as to provide the most appropriate solutions to international research projects and service our clients to the best of our abilities. For further details, please visit: www.gallup-international.com Disclaimer: Gallup International Association or its members are not related to Gallup Inc., headquartered in Washington D.C. which is no longer a member of Gallup International Association. Gallup International Association does not accept responsibility for opinion polling other than its own. We require that our surveys be credited fully as Gallup International (not Gallup or Gallup Poll).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

