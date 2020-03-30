Left Menu
IIFL Group commits Rs 5 crore towards PM-CARES

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 18:44 IST
Financial services conglomerate IIFL Group on Monday said it has committed Rs 5 crore to fight the coronavirus pandemic. In a statement, the company said it is making contribution to the PM-CARES Fund (Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund) to support the ongoing relief efforts.

Founder of IIFL Group Nirmal Jain said that besides the contribution, the company is also engaging its more than 18,000 employees also to mobilise more support for this cause. He also appreciated the concerted efforts by the central and state governments and reiterated that through collective community efforts, we could overcome this situation.

Besides, he expressed his concerns about the health risk the front-line medical staff face and the impact of COVID-19 on the Indian economy and the livelihood of millions of people and promised to continue supporting the efforts of the government in fighting the coronavirus outbreak..

