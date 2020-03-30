Left Menu
Development News Edition

IIT-G working on developing COVID-19 drug

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 30-03-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 18:47 IST
IIT-G working on developing COVID-19 drug

The IIT-Guwahati on Monday said it is working on developing a drug for treatment of COVID-19 patients and planning to set up a dedicated centre for research on the deadly virus. The premier institute also said it has developed a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) machine, which can analyse 1,000 samples in 12 hours, and two such units have already been supplied to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

"As there are no approved drugs presently available for the disease, the faculty members are in the process of developing small molecules inhibitors for the treatment of COVID-19 using modern biotechnological tools," the IIT- Guwahati said in a statement. The overall idea is to develop safe, efficacious and affordable drug for the treatment of COVID-19 patients and other dreadful viral infections, it added.

Multiple efforts are being made for developing vaccine at the department of bio-science and bio-engineering, while other departments are involved in finding multiple routes to have a diagnostic and therapeutic approach for early detection of various viral infections, the statement said. "The faculty members of bio-science and bio- engineering and chemistry departments and Centre for Nanotechnology have also initiated research to combat COVID- 19," it added.

The institute is in the process of setting up an advanced research centre for COVID-19 analysis, which will help the northeast region to test for the novel coronavirus and detection of other such deadly virus. "Our idea is to make this a state-of-the-art facility for the northeast region.

"This centre in future will help to develop highly competent manpower for diagnosis of different infectious diseases in the early stage of infection and their prevention too," IIT-G Director T G Sitharam said. He said it has provided two real-time PCR machines, which have been developed in-house and patented, to the GMCH for the diagnosis of coronavirus.

"These machines will help in ramping up the testing process by analysing 1,000 samples if run for 12 hours continuously and 2,000 samples in 24 hours," the statement said. In addition, the departments of mechanical engineering and electronics and electrical engineering are making efforts to develop robot-based drug and food carrying unit to work in isolation wards, robotic screening units among others.

The institute is also working on to manufacture hospital beds, ventilators, medical waste disposal in the isolation wards and masks and hand sanitisers, the statement said. "IIT-Guwahati has prepared hand sanitisers and is in the process of preparing at least 5,000 sanitiser bottles to provide them to the GMCH and the Assam government," it said.

The department of design has also developed a prototype 3D printed full-face shield, including head gear, which can be scaled up immediately, an official said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 19 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Mar 31

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Cabin crew swap aircraft aisles for hospitals in UK's coronavirus fight

Britains temporary hospitals are seeking volunteers from airlines, calling on cabin crew members who are currently grounded to use their first-aid skills and calm manner to help get the new Nightingale hospitals up and running. Ashley Brown...

Covid-19: Coal India arm NCL sets up 200-bed isolation facility, contributes one-day salary of employees to PM CARES fund

Coal India arm NCL has set up a quarantine facility with 200 isolation beds to help in containing the spread of Covid-19, an official said on Monday. Besides, the company said it will contribute one-day salary of its employees to PM CARES f...

Ukraine parliament approves new finance, health ministers at special session

Ukraines parliament on Monday approved the appointment of a new finance minister and health minister.Serhiy Marchenko, deputy finance minister in 2016-2018 and deputy head of the presidential office of Petro Poroshenko in 2018-2019, was app...

Australia pledges $80 bln wages subsidy to protect jobs from coronavirus

Australia will spend A130 billion 79.85 billion to subsidize the wages of an estimated 6 million people, marking the third tranche of stimulus designed to limit the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic on the countrys economy.Prime Minister ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020