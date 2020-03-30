Left Menu
Covid-19: Coal India arm NCL sets up 200-bed isolation facility, contributes one-day salary of employees to PM CARES fund

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2020 19:26 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 19:26 IST
Covid-19: Coal India arm NCL sets up 200-bed isolation facility, contributes one-day salary of employees to PM CARES fund

Coal India arm NCL has set up a quarantine facility with 200 isolation beds to help in containing the spread of Covid-19, an official said on Monday. Besides, the company said it will contribute one-day salary of its employees to PM CARES fund.

"The company (Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL) has...established 200 quarantine/isolation beds to fight with COVID-19 and... (will) contribute one-day salary of its about 15,000 employees in PM CARES FUND to help fight this pandemic," the official said. NCL has achieved its assigned coal production and offtake targets of 106.25 million tonnes (MT) for FY'20 on last Friday, four days ahead of fiscal completion.

NCL is the first subsidiary of CIL achieving its annual targets. The company till Sunday produced 107.23 MT of coal, surpassing its annual target of 106.25 MT production on Friday with a 6.15 per cent y-o-y growth rate, the official said.

Similarly, the company’s coal offtake remained at 106.90 MT till last Sunday and it surpassed its annual target of 106.25 MT on Friday with a 5.90 pet cent y-o-y growth rate. "The company has achieved the huge targets because of consistent efforts of each and every member of Team NCL. Even after the corona outbreak the team is working round the clock to fulfil energy aspirations of the nation. I congratulate all members and stakeholders of the company on this success," NCL chairman and managing director P K Sinha said.

In order to meet the country's energy requirements, the company has supplied 86.30 million tonnes of coal to powerhouses in the financial year 2019-20 which is more than 80 per cent of its total coal output. NCL contributes 15 per cent of country's coal production. The company operates only opencast mines engaging heavy earth moving machines.

