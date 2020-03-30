Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virus lockdown to dent electricity demand by around 25 pc, say analysts

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-03-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 20:04 IST
Virus lockdown to dent electricity demand by around 25 pc, say analysts

The ongoing lockdown is set to dent electricity demand by a fourth as economic activity sputters to a grinding halt, analysts said on Monday, warning this will impact discoms and power generating companies alike. Signs of the same are already visible, with domestic brokerage Emkay saying power demand declined by 22 per cent in the last fortnight of March as compared to the year-ago period.

The entire country was put under a three-week lockdown starting March 25 to arrest the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. A few states like Maharashtra had already been under a lockdown or preparing for one starting March 15. Power plants, which have been erected at high investments, were already reeling due to poor economic growth, with plant load factors falling below the halfway mark in the months leading to the Covid-19 outbreak.

"Demand is expected to decline further in the coming weeks with more and more stringent measures related to lockdown being adopted by the government, further bringing down industrial and commercial activity in the country," Emkay said in a note. "The lockdown imposed by the Government is likely to adversely impact the all India electricity demand, with demand expected to decline by about 20-25 per cent on a year-on-year basis during the period of lockdown," domestic ratings agency Icra said in a report.

Revenues and cash collections for distribution companies (discoms) will be impacted in the near term as a result of this, especially given the consumption decline from the high tariff paying industrial and commercial consumers and likely delays in cash collections from other consumer segments, the agency's Group Head for Corporate Ratings Sabyasachi Majumdar said. He estimated the revenue deficit for discoms at Rs 13,000 crore per month on an all-India basis. He also warned that this will in turn adversely impact the liquidity profile of the discoms, increase their subsidy requirement and lead to delays in payments to the power generation and transmission companies.

Both Emkay and Icra flagged risks from the three-month moratorium to discoms on payments to power generation and transmission companies and requested state governments to issue similar directions to state electricity regulators. Stating that the gencos are already owed over Rs 85,000 crore by a majority of discoms in the states, Icra said with Covid-19 lockdown accentuating the delays in payments, the availability of adequate liquidity buffer in the form of debt service reserve and undrawn working capital limits remains important from a credit perspective.

Its sector head Girishkumar Kadam said the under-construction renewable power projects as well as EPC/OEM companies in solar segment are likely to face execution delays because of disruption in supply chain in India and labour availability, and it may potentially harm new capacity addition. "Given the execution headwinds amid COVID 19 affecting Q1 of FY2020-21 and assuming the normalcy thereafter, the capacity addition in the wind and solar segments together is likely to degrow by about 25%, thus estimated at about 8 GW against earlier estimates of 11 GW in FY2020-21," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 19 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Mar 31

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt converts 11 schools into night shelters for migrant workers: Sisodia

The Delhi government has converted its eleven schools into night shelters in a bid to help migrant workers stay in the city during the lockdown period, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday. The move comes in the wake of mass ...

COVID-19:Fear and panic bigger problem than coronavirus, says SC; seeks report from govt on steps taken to prevent migration of workers

Taking note of large-scale movement of migrant workers from cities to their native places on foot after the coronavirus lockdown, the Supreme Court on Moday said fear and panic is a bigger problem than the virus, and sought a status report ...

New York mayor pleads for help as U.S. coronavirus toll mounts

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Monday pleaded with the Trump administration for more medical supplies to battle the coronavirus, saying the death toll in the city, a key epicenter of the outbreak, would rise if help did not arrive by...

Euro zone banks heed ECB dividend warning, Swiss ignore regulators

Banks across the euro zone are tearing up plans to return cash to shareholders at the behest of regulators, instead shoring up reserves as the coronavirus outbreak threatens to tip the world into a deep recession. As measures to fight the p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020