Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Govt eases procurement norms for select ministries, depts till next month

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2020 23:02 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 23:02 IST
COVID-19: Govt eases procurement norms for select ministries, depts till next month

The government has relaxed mandatory public procurement norms for five departments and ministries, including health and textiles, till April for buying products that are key to deal with COVID-19 pandemic. The Department of Expenditure through a notification also allowed these five departments and ministries to decide themselves on items which could be classified as “essential supplies”.

Generally government departments and agencies have to mandatory procure goods and services from government e-marketplace (GeM) portal managed by the Commerce Ministry. These relaxations would be for the five departments and ministries — Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Textiles, Department of Consumer Affairs and Ministry of Civil Aviation — to procure goods and services from any supplier. "In order to facilitate procurement & transportation of medical and other essential supplies for #COVID19 operations, Dept. of Expenditure has issued guidelines for relaxations for @Pharmadept, @MoHFW_INDIA, @TexMinIndia, Dept of Consumer Affairs, and @MoCA_GoI," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a tweet.

“The prevailing health emergency requires immediate procurement of certain items in quantities which may not be available with a single supplier and or within the timeframe in which they are needed. There is also a possibility that some items may not be available in the country in sufficient quantity within the timeframe in which they are needed. Certain items are currently in global short supply and are effectively ‘sellers market’,” the Expenditure Department under the Finance Ministry said in a notification dated March 27. It further said that with the shutting down of international flights and surface transport routes, international procurement may have to be done through Indian missions.

“Being a national health emergency of unprecedented and historic scale, delays in procurement will result in loss of lives. Hence there is a paramount public interest in ensuring that necessary supplies are procured in the fastest possible manner and financial procedures have to adapt accordingly,” the department added. While relaxing the GeM procurement rules, the department said that in view of the urgency involved in procurement of medical and other essential supplies where time is crucial, special instructions are issued for “emergency purchases” related to COVID-19 operations.

It also relaxed expenditure guidelines for these ministries and departments. For current fiscal, these ministries can utilise their savings for meeting expenses relating to relief operations for COVID-19 and take post-facto approval from expenditure department by April 15. It asked the concerned ministry and departments to submit a “contingency expenditure plan” by April 10 outlining the expected amount of spending for relief operations.

“These instructions... shall be in force for the period April 30 or till superseded by another order whichever is earlier,” the notification added. The number of COVID-19 cases in India has crossed 1,000 with 29 deaths so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

Equatorial Guinea selects key companies for execution of energy projects

Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate B N Singh transferred, Suhas LY will be new DM: Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari.

Japanese comedian Ken Shimura dies from coronavirus - NHK

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

Czechs extend restrictions on restaurants, movement until April 11

The Czech government said on Monday it would order most shops and restaurants to stay closed and restrict peoples movement until April 11, extending by 10 days measures it has put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The measures...

Aston Martin furloughing some staff after coronavirus plant closures

Britains Aston Martin said on Monday it is furloughing some employees as it handles the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak which has closed its car factories.The pandemic has shut both the luxury brands plants, just as it starts producti...

U.S. expected to renew sanctions waivers allowing Iran nonproliferation work -sources

The United States is expected to allow Russian, Chinese and European companies to continue their work at Iranian nuclear sites to make it harder for Tehran to develop nuclear weapons, four sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.The...

Israel to use computer analysis to find likely coronavirus carriers

Israels defence ministry plans to use software that analyses data gathered from mobile phones - produced, according to Israeli media, by the spyware firm NSO - to help locate likely carriers of the coronavirus in order to test them.Defence ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020