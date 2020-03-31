Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: JSPL announces Rs 25 cr contribution to PM-CARES Fund

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2020 11:35 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 11:35 IST
Coronavirus: JSPL announces Rs 25 cr contribution to PM-CARES Fund

Private steel maker JSPL on Tuesday announced a Rs 25 crore contribution to the PM-CARES Fund to fight the outbreak of coronavirus in the country. "To support India's war against COVID-19, @JSPLCorporate is making an immediate contribution of Rs 25 crores to the PM Cares Fund. We will continue to extend every possible support to our nation in this fight against Covid-19," JSPL Chairman Naveen Jindal said in a tweet.

JSPL Foundation is providing food and other essential supplies to the local communities in the vicinity of its manufacturing locations. As part of relief, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) has also upgraded its hospitals to fight this pandemic by equipping them with additional ventilators and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits and creating isolation wards.

Moreover, JSPL has also engaged women Self Help Groups (SHGs) to manufacture over one lakh masks and distribute them to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Jindal said. The company through its philanthropic arm JSPL Foundation is distributing masks and other hygienic products such as sanitiser, hand wash and bottles of phenyl to those living near the plant sites of the company in Chattisgarh and Odisha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate B N Singh transferred, Suhas LY will be new DM: Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari.

Equatorial Guinea selects key companies for execution of energy projects

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

What you need to know about coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now G20 pledges to keep markets open, supplies flowingG20 trade ministers pledged to keep their markets open and ensure a continued flow of vital medical supplies, equipment and other ...

In The Pits: iRacing is fun but won't carry teams for long

Virtual racing has been the small saving grace for motorsports since the coronavirus pandemic brought nearly everything to a halt. Timmy Hills iRacing victory on national television gave the journeyman driver and his sponsors exposure they ...

COVID-19: Rohit Sharma chips in with Rs 80 lakh

Star India batsman Rohit Sharma has donated Rs 80 lakh to fight the rapidly-spreading COVID-19 pandemic, saying the onus is on the citizens to help the country get back on its feet. Rohit, who is the vice-captain of the Indian ODI team, has...

Tenor Placido Domingo feels 'fine' after coronavirus

Tenor Placido Domingo said Monday he is resting at home after catching the new coronavirus. Domingo said in a statement that he is at home and I feel fine. The 79-year-old was reportedly hospitalized in Mexico after publicly acknowledging o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020