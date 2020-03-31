Left Menu
COVID-19: Govt extends validity of vehicle permits till June-end

31-03-2020
The Centre on Monday extended till June 30 the validity of documents like driving licenses, permits and registration that expired since February 1, in a move to ensure hassle-free transportation of cargo amid the lockdown over the novel coronavirus pandemic. In an advisory to all states and Union Territories, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has asked them to treat such documents as valid till June 30.

The decision was taken to facilitate the citizens facing difficulties in renewing the validity of various documents related to the Motor Vehicles Act and the Central Motor Vehicles Rules due to nationwide lockdown in the country and closure of government transport offices, according to the advisory. It requested all states to "treat documents under MV Act & Rules, whose extension of validity could not or not likely be processed due to lock-down and which have expired since 1st of February, 2020 or would expire by 30th of June 2020, as valid till 30th of June 2020." The documents include fitness, permit (all types), driving licence, registration or any other concerned document under the Motor Vehicles Act.

It pointed out that the government had provided for the availability of the essential goods and production, and had allowed the vehicles for the transport of such goods/cargo. The ministry requested all states to implement the advisory in "letter and spirit" so that the people and transporters and organisations rendering essential services do not get harassed and face difficulties. PTI NAM HMB BAL BAL

