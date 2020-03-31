Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hundreds of stranded Americans leave Nepal amid lockdown

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 31-03-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 14:42 IST
Hundreds of stranded Americans leave Nepal amid lockdown

Hundreds of stranded Americans left Nepal on a repatriation flight Tuesday, days after a complete lockdown was imposed in the Himalayan nation to help fight the coronavirus. A Qatar Airways flight arranged by the US government flew out 302 Americans from Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport to Washington, D.C. The elderly, families with children and people with a medical condition were given priority on the flight.

The US Embassy in Nepal estimates that 3,000 to 4,000 Americans are still in the country, but says that not all of them are seeking to leave. Plans for future flights to evacuate more of the Americans were unclear. Passengers on board Tuesday's flight said they paid $1,250 for the seat home.

“I have a three-month visa and I was hoping to stay another month and a half or so," said one of the passengers, Ryan Paugh, a software engineer from Washington, D.C., who was trekking in Nepal. “We don't feel like we want to leave, but it is the right decision to get back to the US until the pandemic can calm down.” Cameron Collins, a plumber from Albany, New York, was trekking and learning yoga when he too decided to shorten his trip and head back home. “I just feel as if I should go home and be with my family," he said. “I am just nervous of the outcome.” There were an estimated 10,000 foreign tourists in Nepal when the lockdown was imposed last week. Over the weekend, two flights to Germany and one to France took Europeans out of the country.

The US ambassador to Nepal, Randy Berry, said it took several days to gather Americans from various places and bring them to Kathmandu, Nepal's capital, before the flight could be arranged. “We wanted to make sure we had time to get those people back in from those remote locations so that we were able to send a flight back to the States in fact capturing as many people as we can,” Berry said.

As a result of the lockdown, all flights have been halted in Nepal and vehicles have been ordered off the road, while businesses, markets and offices have been closed. Nepal has confirmed five cases of the coronavirus, including one person who has recovered from it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate B N Singh transferred, Suhas LY will be new DM: Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

Meerut records second highest coronavirus cases in UP with six more testing positive

After Gautam Buddh Nagar from where the maximum 38 coronavirus cases have been reported in Uttar Pradesh, Meerut has emerged the second hotspot in the state with 19 people testing positive for the disease. An official said 17 samples were ...

Demand to convert Goalpara detention camp into hospital for COVID-19 patients

A prominent rights body has demanded that an under-construction detention centre in Goalpara of western Assam be converted into a hospital for treatment of COVID-19 patients. State coordinator of Mumbai-based NGO Citizens for Justice and Pe...

Deutsche Bank to sponsor Eintracht Frankfurt soccer team - sources

Deutsche Bank is set to ink a sponsorship deal with the local soccer team Eintracht Frankfurt, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.The deal, which could be announced as soon as Wednesday, sidelines Commerzbank, the teams...

Dubai promises state support, new funding for Emirates airline

Dubai will inject funding into state-owned Emirates, one of the worlds biggest long-haul carriers, the crown prince said on Tuesday, as the government joined others in offering financial aid to airlines.Several states have stepped in to hel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020