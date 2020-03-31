Ashok Leyland joins hands with health authorities to tackle COVID-19 crisis

New Delhi, March 31 (PTI) Hinduja Group flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Tuesday said it is actively working with government authorities in tackling COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. The commercial vehicle major has aligned itself with the Department of Health and Family Welfare for a slew of initiatives, Ashok Leyland Ltd said in a statement.

The Chennai-based firm is supplying 3 ply masks, N95 masks, disposable gloves, liquid handwash, sanitisers, body suits for health service personnel, it said. Besides, it is providing disinfectants, protective chemical guard suit, and chemical protection goggles for sanitation staff, it added.

It is also deploying ten vehicles with drivers for emergency logistics operation for use by the health department, the company said. "We are leaving no stone unturned to help the community at large. We shall work with the government at every step and stay supportive of all their initiatives in the coming days," Ashok Leyland President – HR, Communications & CSR Balachandar NV said.

