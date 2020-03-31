Left Menu
Union Steel Minister holds meeting with CPSEs on response to COVID-19

Minister of State for Steel ShriFagggan Singh Kulaste and Secretary(Steel) Shri Binoy Kumar were also present.

New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2020 15:57 IST
Union Steel Minister holds meeting with CPSEs on response to COVID-19
Minister of State for Steel ShriFagggan Singh Kulaste and Secretary(Steel) Shri Binoy Kumar were also present. Image Credit: Twitter (@SteelMinIndia)

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas &Steel Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, held a Video conference with officers of Ministry of Steel and CPSEs under the Ministry of steel, in connection with Public Health Response to COVID-19.

Minister of State for Steel Shri Fagggan Singh Kulaste and Secretary(Steel) Shri Binoy Kumar were also present.

Following decisions were taken in the meeting:

All the Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) to adhere to the norms for social distancing circulated by the Government in their workplace, townships, mines, etc.

Hospitals, Quarantine facilities, etc. communicated by the CPSEs to M/o H&FW and/or State Governments in connection with COVID-19, may be kept in full preparedness.

The CPSEs may replicate the Service initiative launched by SAIL (portal developed by SAIL where employees and their families can register for undertaking any social sector initiatives).

Under the said initiative, 'Annadaan' (feeding of migrant workers and weaker sections of the society) initiative may immediately be adopted by the Steel CPSEs for migrant workers, weaker sections, etc.

