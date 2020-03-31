Left Menu
Development News Edition

SpiceJet to cut up to 30 pc salary of employees in March

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-03-2020 18:07 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 18:07 IST
SpiceJet to cut up to 30 pc salary of employees in March

Budget carrier SpiceJet has decided to cut up to 30 per cent salary of its employees in March with Chairman Ajay Singh opting for highest 30 per cent trimming in compensation, the airline said in an e-mail communication to the staff on Tuesday. Moreover, the employees will also be treated as "on leave without pay" for the March 25-31 phase due to the suspension of air passenger services during the period, said the airline, which offered its aircraft and crew to the government for any "humanitarian mission" last week.

Significantly, the pay-cut announcement coincides with the termination of service contracts of over a dozen expat pilots with the airline, as per a source. "These are extremely tough time and call for appropriate and exceptional measures to sale through the exceptional challenge. As tough as it seems, most Indian carriers have already announced a pay cut for their employees.

"Unfortunately SpiceJet is not too immune to the situation which has unquestionably affected the airlines in the most severe form across the globe. Therefore in our bid to stay lean, and under absolutely unavoidable circumstances, we have been forced to take certain bold decisions, which will help the SpiceJet family surmount these difficult times," Human Resource department of the airline told employees in the e-mail. SpiceJet management has decided to implement a pay cut between 10-30 per cent in March across our employee base. Our Chairman and Managing Director (Ajay Singh), in fact, has opted for the highest cut of 30 per cent in compensation, SpiceJet said.

It, however, spared employees in the lowest pay grades from any pay cut. In an official statement later, the airline said it has implemented a 10-30 per cent pay cut for all its employees across top and mid-rung levels.

"The COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown have forced us to take some tough measures to ensure that no one at SpiceJet is retrenched. What we are facing is a global phenomenon and no airline in the world is immune to the impact,” Singh said in the statement. India's aviation industry, reeling under the impact of the global outbreak of COVID-19, is seeking help from the government to mitigate the financial impact of the pandemic, SpiceJet said.

Coronavirus driven lockdown has adversely impacted the industry, leading to significant economic headwinds. Several airline companies, both in India and abroad, have been forced to undertake severe measures in their attempt to survive amidst tough market conditions, it said in the statement. "There are a over a dozen expat captains on the Bombardier Q400 (regional jets) fleet who have been served the termination notice," an airline source privy to development told PTI.

"SpiceJet has not sacked any pilot. We have served a ‘one-month notice’ to 13 expat Q400 captains, as per their official contract. They have also been paid a month’s salary as per their contract. "We have accepted the resignation of 18 Boeing captains," a spokesperson of SpiceJet said in response to a PTI query. Other budget carriers IndiGo and GoAir have already announced similar moves earlier.

SpiceJet, in the e-mail, also said, "unfortunately due to the lockdown, we are forced to announce 'leave without pay for employees during March 25-31, the lockdown period during which all air passenger services remained shut". India is under a three-week lockdown starting March 25 to curb the the virus spread.

IndiGo was the first domestic carrier to announce a 25 per cent across-the-board pay cut on March 19, and it was followed by government-owned Air India, which affected a 10 per cent cut in employees allowance to deal with the precarious finances amid coronavirus pandemic. IndiGo's smaller rival GoAir also announced salary cut for all its employees in March.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

US Fed to allow foreign central banks to swap debt for cash

The Federal Reserve announced a new facility Tuesday that will allow foreign central banks to temporarily swap debt holdings for US dollarsAmid the cash crunch and increased demand for dollars caused by the uncertainty around the coronaviru...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Mainland China reports 48 new confirmed coronavirus casesMainland China reported on Tuesday a rise in new confirmed coronavirus cases, reversing four days of declines, due to an uptick i...

Huawei posts strong growth but warns 'most difficult year' ahead

Huawei on Tuesday said it had sustained solid growth in its global businesses in 2019 despite a US campaign to isolate the Chinese tech giant, but warned of its most difficult year ahead. The stark warning came as a result of stringent US s...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Mainland China reports 48 new confirmed coronavirus casesMainland China reported on Tuesday a rise in new confirmed coronavirus cases, reversing four days of declines, due to an uptick in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020