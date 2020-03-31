COVID-19: I-T Dept contributes one day salary to PM-CARES fund

The Income Tax Department has decided to contribute their one day salary to the PM-CARES fund to combat the coronavirus outbreak in the country

All officers and staff of the department pledge to contribute their one day salary to the fund, it said in a Twitter post

"We stand with India during this national challenge. Together we can.Together we will!," the department said. The union health ministry has so far placed the total number of coronavirus cases at 1251, including 49 foreigners, and the death toll at 32. The ministry said that 102 people have so far recovered from the infection.

