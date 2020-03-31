LIC contributes Rs 105 crore towards PM-CARES Fund

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Tuesday said it has contributed Rs 105 crore towards the PM-CARES Fund to help the government fight the coronavirus pandemic. Out of the Rs 105 crore, Rs 5 crore has been donated from LIC's Golden Jubilee Fund, the state-owned company said in a statement.

"India is facing a huge challenge in the wake of the global pandemic which is unprecedented in its severity. LIC is committed to the welfare of India and her people. We promise our solidarity with the efforts of the government and will take every step to ensure the safety and security of people and relief for the affected," LIC Chairman M R Kumar said. In a separate release, LIC gave its customers an option to pay insurance premiums at their nearest common service centre (CSC).

The Corporation also said customers can use all digital modes through its website to pay premiums without any service charges. Earlier this month, state-owned insurer also extended the deadline up to April 15.

