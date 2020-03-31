Swiggy establishes COVID-19 relief fund for delivery partners, their families

Food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy on Tuesday said it has set up a relief fund called 'Swiggy Hunger Savior Covid Relief Fund' for the safety and welfare of its delivery partners and their families. The corpus for the fund will be created by Swiggy with primary contributions from the founders, senior leaders, employees and investors, as well as donations from customers and well-wishers, Swiggy said in a statement.

As a start, Swiggy Chief Executive Officer Sriharsha Majety has committed 50 per cent of his annual salary towards this fund, it added. The company aims to raise Rs 10 crore for this fund and has already raised over 4 crore through initial contributions from Swiggy, its founders and employees, Swiggy said.

"To assist our delivery heroes during these testing times, we have initiated this special fund which will be supported by Swiggy and our investors. I am overwhelmed by this collective initiative to support one another while also doing what we do best, which is serving customers," Majety said. Through the fund, delivery partners are now covered with Income-Protection Insurance where up to 14 days of income is insured if tested positive with COVID-19, the statement said.

The fund will also be used to provide sustenance support through food and grocery care packages to the partners and their families who are facing hardships, it added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

