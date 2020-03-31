Left Menu
Development News Edition

USD 35-bn liability in June quarter over COVID-19: Airlines' body

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 20:23 IST
USD 35-bn liability in June quarter over COVID-19: Airlines' body

The airlines are faced with refunding USD 35 billion of sold but unused tickets in the April-June period as governments across the world have imposed travel restrictions to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to a global airlines' body. India has imposed a 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of the COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019), and domestic and international commercial passenger flights have been suspended for this period. Many other virus-affected countries have taken similar measures.

"On top of unavoidable costs, airlines are faced with refunding sold but unused tickets as a result of massive cancellations resulting from government-imposed restrictions on travel. The second quarter liability for these is a colossal $35 billion. Cash burn will be severe," the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Tuesday. The industry group has also estimated that the airlines are expected to burn USD 61 billion of their cash reserves in the April-June period.

Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Italy and the Netherlands have decided to allow airlines to issue vouchers in place of refunds. "This (permitting voucher instead of refunds) will enable airlines to preserve the cash that they need to keep cargo operations running and preserve their ability to be fully operational when we can safely re-start the industry," IATA director general Alexandre de Juniac said.

"These governments have taken an extraordinary measure in extraordinary circumstances," de Juniac said. "And it will provide a vital buffer period for airlines to keep operating. I cannot stress how important that is." The IATA is a body of around 300 airlines, which comprise approximately 82 per cent of air traffic globally. In India, cargo flights, offshore helicopter operations, medical evacuation flights and flights, which have got special approval from aviation regulator Director General of Civil Aviation, are permitted to operate during the flight ban.

Total 32 people died in India and more than 1300 people have been infected by the virus till now, according to Union health ministry. Thirty-two people have died in the country due to the infection and over 1,250 confirmed cases have been reported, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The contagion has claimed over 38,000 lives and infected more than 7.91 lakh people worldwide.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

One Piece Chapter 976: Denjiro doesn’t have adequate warriors to defeats Big Mom, Kaido

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

Govt cuts interest rates on small savings schemes by up to 1.4 pc for Apr-Jun quarter

The government on Tuesday slashed interest rates on small savings schemes, including National Savings Certificate and Public Provident Fund, by up to 1.4 per cent for the first quarter of 2020-21, in line with moderation in bank deposit rat...

Xiaomi optimistic about prospects as supply capacity recovers to 90pc

Chinese tech major Xiaomi on Tuesday said its supply capacity has recovered to 90 per cent of normal levels, and the company remains optimistic about its future prospects despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Xiaomi, which is the ...

Man posts video announcing reward for killing Bihar CM, gets detained in Punjab

A mentally unstable person, hailing from a village in Rohtas district, has been detained by Punjab police at Ludhiana for posting a video on social media in which he had announced a cash reward for whoever killed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish...

U.S. coronavirus deaths reach 3,393, exceeding death toll in China

U.S. coronavirus-related deaths reached 3,393 on Tuesday, exceeding the total number of deaths reported in China and reaching the third highest in the world behind Italy and Spain, according to a Reuters tally. Health officials urged Americ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020