Left Menu
Development News Edition

IFFCO contributes Rs 25 cr to PM Cares Fund

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 21:28 IST
IFFCO contributes Rs 25 cr to PM Cares Fund

Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd. (IFFCO) on Tuesday said it has contributed Rs 25 crore to the PM-CARES Fund for tackling coronavirus outbreak. "I humbly announce the contribution of ₹25 Crores on behalf of #IFFCO to #PMCARES Fund to fight against #COVID19 and support all relief work for #IndiaFightsCorona," IFFCO MD U S Awasthi said in a tweet.

Apart from this contribution, IFFCO is also contributing at ground zero by distributing masks, hand sanitisers, disinfectant soaps, Vitamin-C tablets and essential food kits to the farmers and villagers at various places across the country. IFFCO’s five fertiliser units in the country are functional and continuously operating in shifts to produce the fertilisers and essential soil nutrients so that this pandemic does not affect the agriculture activities.

"The pandemic has compelled various industry verticals, including real estate, to come up with innovative ideas involving technology to market properties or services. "During these trying times where social distancing is practised, we are using apps like FaceTime /WhatsApp/Zoom/ Google Duo for video calls/messages, exchange of PPTs, PDFs and various other marketing material," said Amit Goyal, CEO, India Sotheby’s International Realty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

French doctor claiming COVID-19 infection jailed for coughing at police

A French doctor who claimed to have coronavirus and coughed at police responding to a domestic violence callout has received an effective two-year jail sentence, officials told AFP on Tuesday. The 66-year-old doctor from a hospital in the n...

EU warns Hungary not to flout democracy with coronavirus laws

The European Union warned Hungary on Tuesday that emergency measures adopted by its nationalist government to fight the coronavirus crisis must not undercut democracy.Hungarys parliament on Monday granted Prime Minister Viktor Orban an open...

Air India flies foreign nationals to Frankfurt in five flights

Air India on Tuesday operated five chartered flights to Frankfurt carrying foreign nationals, mostly Germans, who were stranded in the country due to the nationwide lockdown, according to an airline spokesperson. The five flights were opera...

C'garh: Number of coronavirus patients goes up to nine

A woman with foreign travel history tested positive for coronavirus in Chhattisgarhs capital Raipur on Tuesday, taking the number of COVID-19 cases in the state to nine, officials said. Earlier, a 22-year-old man from Korba district who had...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020