IFFCO contributes Rs 25 cr to PM Cares Fund

Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd. (IFFCO) on Tuesday said it has contributed Rs 25 crore to the PM-CARES Fund for tackling coronavirus outbreak. "I humbly announce the contribution of ₹25 Crores on behalf of #IFFCO to #PMCARES Fund to fight against #COVID19 and support all relief work for #IndiaFightsCorona," IFFCO MD U S Awasthi said in a tweet.

Apart from this contribution, IFFCO is also contributing at ground zero by distributing masks, hand sanitisers, disinfectant soaps, Vitamin-C tablets and essential food kits to the farmers and villagers at various places across the country. IFFCO’s five fertiliser units in the country are functional and continuously operating in shifts to produce the fertilisers and essential soil nutrients so that this pandemic does not affect the agriculture activities.

