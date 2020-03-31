COVID-19: Indiabulls Group pledges Rs 21 crore to PM CARES Fund

The Indiabulls Group on Tuesday said it will contribute Rs 21 crore towards PM CARES Fund to tackle the coronavirus pandemic

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that has spread across the world, the Indiabulls Group today pledged Rs 21 crore to the Prime Minister's 'Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund' (PM-CARES Fund), it said in a statement

The group hopes to keep supporting the exemplary work done by the Centre and state authorities in conjunction with healthcare professionals across the country, as they lead the unsung efforts against the pandemic, it added.

