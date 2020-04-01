Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt tasks industry leaders to seek out infrastructure projects

The Infrastructure Industry Reference Group, to be headed by Crown Infrastructure Partners chairman Mark Binns, will put forward to Ministers projects from the private and public sectors that are ‘shovel-ready’ or likely to be within six months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 01-04-2020 06:41 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 06:41 IST
Govt tasks industry leaders to seek out infrastructure projects
These new projects will be in addition to and build on the Government’s $12 billion New Zealand Upgrade Programme and existing Provincial Growth Fund infrastructure investments. Image Credit: Pixabay

The Government has tasked a group of industry leaders to seek out infrastructure projects that are ready to start as soon as the construction industry returns to normal to reduce the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford and Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones said.

The Infrastructure Industry Reference Group, to be headed by Crown Infrastructure Partners chairman Mark Binns, will put forward to Ministers projects from the private and public sectors that are 'shovel-ready' or likely to be within six months.

These new projects will be in addition to and build on the Government's $12 billion New Zealand Upgrade Programme and existing Provincial Growth Fund infrastructure investments.

The Government will then decide which could be funded, contracted and ready to go as soon as the construction workforce is able to return to work. Relevant government departments will also provide advice to Ministers.

"We are focused on the health and wellbeing of New Zealanders first and foremost, and we need to get through the lockdown and out the other side of this pandemic. However, the Government is also planning ahead for when that time comes," Phil Twyford said.

"That's why we are now developing a pipeline of infrastructure projects from across the country that would be ready to begin as soon as we are able to move around freely and go back to work.

"The types of projects the Government would consider funding include water, transport, clean energy, and buildings. They would also have a public or regional benefit, create jobs and be able to get underway in short order," Phil Twyford said.

The group, which includes NZTA chairman Sir Brian Roche, KiwiRail chief executive Greg Miller and Infrastructure Commission chairman Alan Bollard as initial members, will work alongside the Provincial Development Unit (PDU) which has spent the past two-and-a-half years working with regions and is well-equipped to identify priority, shovel-ready projects up and down the country.

A member of the Construction Industry Accord will join the group and the recently established Infrastructure Commission will also provide advice and expertise. However, final decisions will be made by Ministers.

"While the economic effect of COVID-19 is yet to be fully understood, we know that we have an opportunity to move our country into action mode and the Government does not wish to see red tape stymie our eventual recovery," Shane Jones said.

"The reference group will be seeking out larger projects, those with a value of over $10 million, which would have an immediate stimulatory effect on the construction industry, its workforce, and the economy.

"Smaller projects will be considered if they demonstrate a direct and immediate benefit to the regional economies and communities in which they are based. In the meantime, the Provincial Development Unit will continue to work with local councils to identify regional roading projects, particularly in the identified surge regions, to provide employment and boost local economies.

"These projects will help address the country's infrastructure deficit as well as create jobs and buoy the economy," Shane Jones said.

More information on the work of the Infrastructure Industry Reference Group and the project criteria will be available on the Crown Infrastructure Partners website today.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Malaysia calls on women to 'stop nagging, use makeup' in coronavirus advice

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

ALGS adds three $100k events to Stay & Play series

The Apex Legends Global Series ALGS moved to an online format Tuesday while announcing the addition of three new 100,000 events. The news came in a website posting from game-maker Electronic Arts EA.As the global coronavirus situation evolv...

Loss of taste, smell key COVID-19 symptoms - British scientists' study

Losing your sense of smell and taste may be the best way to tell if you have COVID-19, according to a study of data collected via a symptom tracker app developed by British scientists to help monitor the pandemic caused by the new coronavir...

Work underway to speed up consents for projects during COVID 19 recovery

Work is underway looking at measures to speed up consents for development and infrastructure projects during the recovery from COVID 19, to provide jobs and stimulate our economy. Environment Minister David Parker said the COVID-19 pandemic...

Mexican airline Volaris reduces capacity further amid coronavirus

Mexican airline Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion said on Tuesday that it will reduce its capacity for April by another 80, following a reduction of 50 announced a week earlier, as the coronavirus pandemic hits airlines around the wor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020