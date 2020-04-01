Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aavishkaar Capital invests Rs 35 cr in Ergos

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 13:31 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 13:31 IST
Aavishkaar Capital invests Rs 35 cr in Ergos

Aavishkaar Capital, the venture capital arm of Aavishkaar Group, on Wednesday said it has invested Rs 35 crore in agri-tech startup, Ergos. Aavishkaar Capital had invested in Ergos in 2015 at ideation stage, and has worked with the promoters in scaling the company, a statement said.

The Series A funding round is expected to mop up Rs 100 crore with an Aavishkaar Capital partner and a technology venture capital fund also set to join the round, it added. Founded by Kishor Jha and Praveen Kumar, Ergos has been building a GrainBank model that has been piloted in Bihar. The model enables farmers to digitise their foodgrain and also provides doorstep access to end-to-end post-harvest supply chain solutions to farmers. The Ergos platform operates like a bank and offers storage, digitisation, credit and liquidation facility to farmers through a single platform.

"With the right amount of investment and strong institutional backing, we have the ability to make the Prime Minister's vision of doubling the farmer income come true in a much shorter span. Our focus is to build this GrainBank to serve post-harvest requirements of all farmers with a focus on small and marginal farmers," Ergos co-founder and CEO Kishor Jha said. With Aavishkaar Capital’s backing and other investors to join, the intent is to rapidly scale into nearby states and service more than a million farmers by 2025 with over 2,000 branch locations, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Malaysia calls on women to 'stop nagging, use makeup' in coronavirus advice

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

India's fiscal deficit may shoot to 6.2% of GDP in FY21: Fitch Solutions

Indias fiscal deficit in 2020-21 may shoot up to 6.2 per cent of the GDP from 3.5 per cent government estimate as a fallout of the Covid-19 economic stimulus package, Fitch Solutions said on Wednesday. With businesses disrupted due to the l...

European shares slide as more coronavirus damage revealed

European shares tumbled on Wednesday in their first trading session of the quarter, with growing evidence of the economic damage from the still rapidly spreading coronavirus fanning fears of a deep global recession. The pan-European STOXX 6...

Huawei launches an elegant and high-tech eyewear collection in collaboration with GENTLE MONSTER

New Delhi India, Apr 1 ANI NewsVoir Huawei has launched its first-of-a-kind smart glasses collection with the well-known eyewear brand GENTLE MONSTER at an online launch event. GENTLE MONSTER X HUAWEI Eyewear is a pair of novel smart glasse...

Turkey's exports expected to drop some 17% in March -minister

Turkeys exports are expected to drop around 17 in March, as the coronavirus pandemic leads to a decline in trade with some of its biggest partners, Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan said on Wednesday.Exports to Iran declined by 82, those to Iraq...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020