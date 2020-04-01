New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) These are the stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

These are the stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm. DEL56 RJ-VIRUS-CASES 13 more test positive for coronavirus in Jaipur; total 106 cases in Rajasthan Jaipur: Thirteen more people tested for coronavirus in the Ramganj area of Jaipur’s walled city on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in Rajasthan to 106, an official said

DEL7 RJ-DARGAH CONGREGATION 100 gather for religious congregation at Rajasthan dargah, police use force Jaipur: About 100 people gathered for a religious congregation at a dargah in Sarwar town of Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Tuesday following which police used mild force to disperse them, police sources said. DEL40 UP-VIRUS-LD DEATH First death of coronavirus infected patient in UP Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh reported its first coronavirus-related death on Wednesday after test reports of a 25-year-old man, who died two days ago, came COVID-19 positive. DEL58 UP-VIRUS-MEERUT DEATH Meerut man dies of coronavirus Meerut (UP): A 72-year-old man who had tested positive for coronavirus died here on Wednesday, the first death in the Uttar Pradesh district seen as a hotspot in the fight against the virus. DEL59 JK-DOMICILE-REAX J-K parties slam Centre's new domicile rules Srinagar: Political parties in the valley on Wednesday criticised the Centre's new domicile rules for Jammu and Kashmir, saying it was adding insult to injury of the people as there were none of the promised protections. DEL36 JK-DOMICILE-BUKHARI Centre's domicile order 'cosmetic' exercise to 'hoodwink' JK people: JKAP's Bukhari Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) president Altaf Bukhari has alleged that the Centre's order issued Wednesday on domicile rules in the union territory was a "casual" and "cosmetic" exercise to "hoodwink" the people of the erstwhile state. DEL35 JK-DOMICILE-OMAR Omar Abdullah slams Centre over new domicile rules for J-K Srinagar: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Wednesday lashed out at the Centre over new domicile rules for Jammu and Kashmir, saying it was an insult to injury of the people as there were none of the promised protections. DES13 PB-VIRUS-CONGREGATION 9 people from Punjab attended Tablighi Jamaat meet in Delhi, none has returned home: Officials Chandigarh: Nine people from Punjab attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi earlier this month, which has become an epicentre for the spread of COVID-19, but none of them has returned to the state, officials said on Wednesday

DES5 PB VIRUS VIDEO Video showing sanitation workers being applauded in Punjab goes viral Chandigarh: Amid the lockdown imposed to control the spread of coronavirus, a video showing sanitation workers being applauded, showered with flower petals and being offered garlands made of currency notes in Punjab's Nabha area has gone viral on social media.

