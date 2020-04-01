Left Menu
Development News Edition

BP cuts spend by quarter as virus slashes oil demand

PTI | London | Updated: 01-04-2020 17:02 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 17:02 IST
BP cuts spend by quarter as virus slashes oil demand

British energy giant BP on Wednesday slashed its planned spending for 2020 by one quarter and announced a USD 1.0-billion hit from collapsing oil prices as the coronavirus outbreak destroys demand. The energy sector has been ravaged by the collapse in the global oil market where the problems have been made worse by a vicious price war between key producers Saudi Arabia and Russia.

BP spending this year will stand at USD 12 billion (10.8 billion euros), 25 per cent below prior guidance, it said in a statement. The London-listed company added that it would deliver USD 2.5 billion in cost savings by the end of 2021, compared with last year.

BP said its first-quarter results, due April 28, would include a USD 1.0-billion charge linked to the market slump. "We are in action to protect the financial health of BP," chief executive Bernard Looney said.

"This may be the most brutal environment for oil and gas businesses in decades, but I am confident that we will come through it -- we know what to do and we have done so before." World oil prices are languishing close to 18-year lows at around USD 20 per barrel, having plunged by around 65 percent in the first quarter. "We are now acting quickly and decisively to further strengthen our financial frame in response to the currently volatile and extremely challenging market conditions," Looney added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Career Goals Does Not Get Locked Down for the Students of JD Institute

BANGALORE, April 1, 2020 PRNewswire -- Educators and students around the world are feeling the extraordinary ripple effect of the COVID-19 as schools and colleges close down amid the public health emergency. To help and ensure continuity in...

Coronavirus: SC to hear after 2 weeks plea seeking imposition of financial emergency

The Supreme Court Wednesday said it would hear after two weeks a petition which has sought imposition of financial emergency in the country on the ground that economic activities have come to a standstill due to the lockdown over coronaviru...

Advance Telemedicine Digital Platform Live in Paras Hospitals Pan-India

GURUGRAM, India, April 1, 2020 PRNewswire -- KareXpert Technologies, a Reliance Jio funded digital telemedicine platform provider makes services live in Paras Hospitals Gurgaon, Darbhanga, Patna, Chandigarh, Mohali. One of the leading top ...

Chennai, Apr 1 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern

Chennai, Apr 1 PTI Highlights from the Southern region at 5.15 pm. . MDS1 PD-VIRUS-POSITIVE Two test positive for COVID 19 in Puducherry Puducherry Two persons, who had attended a religious congregation in Delhis Nizamuddin area, teste...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020