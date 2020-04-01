In less than a week, Simbhaoli Sugars starts producing hand sanitizers, disinfectants

Simbhaoli Sugars on Wednesday said it has manufactured the first batch of hand sanitizer and disinfectants in less than a week after getting the request from the government to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. In a regulatory statement, the company said it is making arrangements for scaling up the production to more than 100,000 units per month and working on selling the product at an affordable rate as it aims to ensure sanitizers reach 50 per cent of the rural districts in the country.

The company initiated the production of hand sanitizer and disinfectants, which are key for preventing the spread of coronavirus, on request of the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government, it said. Timely and necessary approvals by the government helped ramp up its capacity for production, the company said and added that it has donated that first batch of hand sanitizers to sugarcane growers.

The company also mentioned that it would market hand sanitizers and disinfectants under its brand 'Trust' and will use its pan India network for distribution of the product to not just farmers and local communities in Uttar Pradesh but reach people in rural areas across the country..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.